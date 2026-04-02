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Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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Alistair Forrest's avatar
Alistair Forrest
11h

This is so helpful and timely as I embark on a new historical novel series set in Victorian times while reaching back to archaeological discoveries in Mesopotamia. Although further research is required, it confirms my thinking on the subject.

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none
3d

One of the better articles I've read here. Thank you. Shame to see such a great master's work lost to history, although Gurdjieff wrote about him in detail over a hundred years ago (the terror of the situation) and explained in detail the how and why of the battle of the 2 forces, that people are still puzzling about. There are no new ideas.

I'll let others argue moot points, but I believe Z's concept was already relatively similar, except for time and cultural nuances, in earlier times as ma Kali, and Set (Against Horus) in Egypt.

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