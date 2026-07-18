AI-generated illustration of the Dossiers Secrets vault, 2025. Inset: The actual cover page of the Dossiers Secrets d’Henri Lobineau (1967), catalogue reference 4° LM1 249, Bibliothèque nationale de France, Paris. View the original document on SlideShare

There is a file sitting in the Bibliothèque nationale de France in Paris right now. It is catalogued under the reference number 4° LM1 249. It is called the Dossiers Secrets d’Henri Lobineau.

If the documents inside this file are genuine, they rewrite the history of Western civilisation.

They claim that a secret society called the Priory of Sion was founded in Jerusalem in 1099, immediately after the First Crusade. They claim that this society created the Knights Templar as its military arm. They claim that the society has been guided by a succession of Grand Masters that includes Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli, Isaac Newton, and Victor Hugo.

But the most explosive claim in the Dossiers Secrets is not about who ran the society. It is about what the society was created to protect.

According to the documents, the “Holy Grail” was never a cup used at the Last Supper. The term San Greal (Holy Grail) was a deliberate medieval misspelling of Sang Real, Royal Blood. The Priory of Sion exists to protect a bloodline. Specifically, the bloodline of Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene, who fled to France, and intermarried with the Merovingian kings.

This is the premise that made The Da Vinci Code a global phenomenon, selling 80 million copies. Dan Brown opened his novel with a page headed “FACT,” stating that the Priory of Sion is a real organisation and that the Dossiers Secrets are real documents.

He was half right. The documents are real and you can go to Paris and look at them.

But the truth about where they came from, who put them there, and what they actually mean is far stranger and far darker than anything in the novel.