Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
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So true ,but not understood the in mixture of religions that we have been indoctrinated into all our lives. Only when we break the chains that hold us by threat of punishment can we really look around for a way out. Enlightenment is the sought after threshold that will set your self conscious to a new level. Then your mind will be enabled to experience the ALL THAT IS . You will then live in a state of peace. His teachings are not a set of rules or else but rather a way to achieve the next higher level of consciousness.

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