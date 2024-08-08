The Sumerian Pantheon. Source: Fredsvenn

The oldest tradition of kings claiming divine ancestry dates back to the Sumerian King List, where the First Dynasty of Uruk is said to have descended from the sun god, Utu. This claim to divine lineage wasn't just a boast; it was deeply woven into the fabric of Sumerian identity, reflecting the belief that their rulers were more than mere mortals. The Sumerians revered the House of Uruk as one of their greatest dynasties, if not the greatest, and their association with the gods gave them an aura of legitimacy and power that set them apart from other rulers.

Uruk Archaealogical site at Warka, Iraq ( Public Domain )

Descent from the Gods

In the Sumerian King List, the first House of Uruk is distinguished from later dynasties by its direct descent from Utu. This divine ancestry elevated the kings of Uruk to a superhuman status, evidenced by their epic deeds and monumental achievements.

Figures like Enmerkar, Lugalbanda, Dumuzi, and Gilgamesh are celebrated not just for their accomplishments but for their divine origins, which were seen as the source of their extraordinary abilities. These kings were not merely remembered for their contributions to Sumerian civilization; they were immortalized in myth as the offspring of gods, whose legacy was carved into the very stones of the Uruk Period.

Sumerian Cylinder Seal of King Ur-Nammu. Sin/Nanna himself is indicated in the form of a crescent. ( CC BY-SA 2.0 )

The founder of the First Dynasty of Uruk, Meskiagkasher, son of Utu, is said to have arrived in Sumer from Aratta after the great deluge. This period of Sumerian history, marked by the transition from the Ubaid Period to the Uruk Period, was a time of great innovation and transformation. The connection between the House of Uruk and the sun god, Utu, may have its roots in even older traditions, possibly dating back to a time before the deluge.