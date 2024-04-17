Greetings the Unleashed!

In my last message, I’d come across some intriguing petroglyphs and asked for help interpreting them. It turns out, it is pretty hard to be sure of the meanings of impressions made thousands of years ago. Thanks to those who offered answers. We are still mystified as to what the ‘scroll/radiators might be’, but it does seem the recumbent stone with cups in might have been a Moon calendar. But what exactly is a Moon calendar?

Ancient moon calendars were used in early human societies for scheduling agricultural activities, religious ceremonies, and the like. These calendars were based on the lunar phases, relying on the cyclical pattern of the Moon's appearance to manage time. So, how did they work?

Moon calendars work by tracking the Moon's phases, from new moon to full moon and back, typically over a 29.5-day cycle. This period (a lunation) was divided into segments (such as weeks) by various cultures, which would observe the Moon's shape nightly. Significant activities, like planting crops or fishing, were timed according to specific phases.

Because of the shorter period of revolution for the Moon around the Earth, compared to the revolution of the Earth around the Sun, the Moon completes between 12 and 13 cycles of lunar phases in 1 year, and so lunar calendars typically have 13 markers.

The recumbent stone from the previously mentioned excursion also had 13 cups ground out. Coincidence, or indication of a Moon calendar? I think probably the latter, having consulted a couple of people.

As for the age of the petroglyphs, it turns out that these days you can date stone accurately using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) which I had heard of, or even infrared stimulated luminescence (IRSL), and thermoluminescence dating (TL), both of which I hadn’t heard of.

So, it’s great to know it is possible to date these petroglyphs…now actually getting it done, is a different matter.

The Hidden Role of the Milky Way in Ancient Egyptian Mythology (Study)

Ancient Egyptians were known for their religious beliefs and astronomical knowledge of the Sun, Moon, and planets, but up until now it has been unclear what role the Milky Way played in Egyptian religion and culture. A new study by a University of Portsmouth astrophysicist sheds light on the relationship between the Milky Way and the Egyptian sky-goddess Nut.

Nut is goddess of the sky, who is often depicted as a star-studded woman arched over her brother, the earth god Geb. She protects the earth from being flooded by the encroaching waters of the void, and plays a key role in the solar cycle, swallowing the Sun as it sets at dusk and giving birth to it once more as it rises at dawn.

The paper draws on ancient Egyptian texts and simulations to argue that the Milky Way might have shone a spotlight, as it were, on Nut’s role as the sky. It proposes that in winter, the Milky Way highlighted Nut’s outstretched arms, while in summer, it traced her backbone across the heavens.

Associate Professor in Astrophysics, Dr Or Graur, said:

“I chanced upon the sky-goddess Nut when I was writing a book on galaxies and looking into the mythology of the Milky Way. I took my daughters to a museum and they were enchanted by this image of an arched woman and kept asking to hear stories about her. This sparked my interest and I decided to combine both astronomy and Egyptology to do a double analysis - astronomical and cross-cultural - of the sky-goddess Nut, and whether she really could be linked to the Milky Way.”

Dr Graur drew from a rich collection of ancient sources including the Pyramid Texts, Coffin Texts, and the Book of Nut and compared them alongside sophisticated simulations of the Egyptian night sky.

He found compelling evidence that the Milky Way highlighted Nut’s divine presence.

12-Year-Old Boy Finds Gold Roman 'Armilla' Bracelet During a Walk

Nearly 2,000 years after it was laid in a field, a Roman-era bracelet has been unearthed by a 12-year-old boy during a routine walk in England’s Sussex region. This exceptionally rare gold Roman bracelet dating back to the first century was initially not recognized as a valuable artifact, but with the support of the local community, this soon changed. This Roman bracelet of the ‘armilla’ type is particularly fascinating as they were conferred upon men to grant them a military distinction, thus worn as a mark of honor.

12-year-old Rowan was accompanied by his mother, Amanda, 44, who’s wary of Rowan’s habit of picking things off the floor. “Rowan has always been into finding all sorts of bits and pieces, he's very adventurous and is always picking stuff up off the floor. I'm forever saying "put it down, it's dirty" - but on this occasion he kept holding this bit of metal, convinced that it was actual real gold. I thought it was just some strapping from a fence or something - it was very dirty,” she quipped to The Daily Mail.

The armilla type cuff bracelet served as a distinguished military decoration, known as a ‘ donum militarium’, awarded to soldiers of ancient Rome for acts of conspicuous gallantry. Eligibility for an armilla extended to Roman legionnaires and non-commissioned officers below the rank of centurion. These bracelets were proudly worn during military parades and Roman Triumphs, symbolizing the valor and achievements of the recipients while publicly commemorating the success of a military commander.

As per the Portable Antiques Scheme, the bracelet is described as a folded strip of sheet gold featuring five raised parallel mouldings adorned with rib and rope styles. Notably, there are visible file marks and a circular piercing made at one end, originating from the back and extending through to the front.

After some confusion identifying the nature of the find, Rowan and Amanda promptly reported the find to the local Finds Liaison Officer. Following this, archaeologists thoroughly examined the object and confirmed its authenticity as a genuine piece of ancient Roman gold jewelry. Rowan has been receiving updates every few weeks, much to his excitement!

“We took it to the jeweler and that got me a bit excited, and when it was sent away and it was like "gold" and then it got more exciting. Then it got to the treasure process,” he said excitedly.

First Ever Roman Sarcophagus Found Amidst Diyarbakir’s Ancient Walls

During excavations in the ancient Turkish city of Diyarbakir, archaeologists made an exciting and unprecedented discovery. While digging in an area between a surveillance tower in the city´s famous defensive walls and Saint George Church, a Roman-era sarcophagus was unearthed.

The coffin that contained the body of an unknown individual. Amazingly, this is the first time a sarcophagus from the time of the Roman Empire has been recovered in Diyarbakir, which makes this an extraordinarily significant historical find, reports Anatolian Archaeology.

Adding to the intrigue, a perfectly preserved Maltese Cross was carved into its side. This religious symbol is associated with medieval Christianity and the Crusades, although its history goes back much farther. This particular cross is unusual in that it has six sides, while most versions of the Maltese cross have either eight or four sides.

Measuring nearly seven feet (over two meters) long and 32 inches (82 centimeters) high, the stone coffin was carved out of a single unbroken piece of limestone and topped with two heavy lids sitting side by side. Its construction style is unique, and that is what helped researchers identify it as a production of a Roman-era craftsman.

Ancient Markers of Traumatic Events: The Era of Menophres, Sothis, Osiris, and Noah

In his work De Die Natali (The Birthday Book), written in 238 AD, Censorinus, a Roman grammarian and author, discusses the concept of the Great Year in Chapter XVIII. He writes “The 1461st year by some is called the Heliacal and by others the Year of God.” In Chapter XX he states that the current Annus Magnus had commenced a hundred years earlier in 139 AD. Working back from this date 1461 years brings the date to approximately 1322 BC. This is confirmed by an extant text written by the astronomer Theon of Alexandria (c. 335 AD- 405 AD). He refers to it as the Era of Menophres.

There is much debate as to who Menophres was, with some maintaining that the name is little more than a geographical reference to Memphis. The greater likelihood is that the name relates to a pharaoh, and a number of candidates clustered around that date have been proposed. The prime candidate in the author’s estimation would be Seti I ( c.1294 or 1290 BC to 1279 BC). His birth is currently dated c. 1323 BC, within a year of the target date, and within 4 years of the c. 1327 BC date for the destruction of Ephesus/Atlantis. Tutankhamen’s demise is dated to the same year, 1327 BC. Is it coincidental or was there something else in the equation?

Notably there exists a problem in reckoning time known as the tetraëteris, the four-year phase during which the heliacal rising of Sirius was observed on the same day of the year. Every four years the phase moved backward one day, and it is not possible to determine in which of the four years of the tetraëteris a given observation took place. Censorinus’ use of the year 139 has been questioned with 136 seeming to have been the start of the tetraëteris. If so then this would produce a date for the start of the cycle of c. 1325 BC - a date within a year or two of the natural disaster which destroyed Ephesus!

Seti I came to power in the aftermath of the momentous events surrounding the demise of Arzawa. He would have been considered as blessed by the gods when he came to rule, since the main beneficiary in the aftermath of the disaster proved to be Egypt. The details concerning the c. 1327 BC eruption can be found in the author’s book entitled Atlantis, the Amazons, and the Birth of Athene. It would also help explain why he adopted the name Seti/ Seth - which in effect is a metaphor for an active volcano. The Greeks equated Seth with Typhon; one only has to read descriptions of Typhon for confirmation of this premise.

The Forgotten Kingdom of Urartu: From Prosperity to Fall

The Kingdom of Urartu, a once significant ancient civilization nestled in the rugged terrain of the Armenian Highlands, flourished from the 9th to 6th centuries BC. Often overshadowed by its Mesopotamian and Egyptian counterparts, Urartu commanded a powerful presence, leaving behind a legacy rich in military prowess, architectural marvels, and cultural achievements. Spanning parts of modern-day Armenia, Turkey, and Iran, its capital, Tushpa (modern-day Van), stood as a show of its grandeur. Despite its eventual demise, Urartu's influence on subsequent civilizations, including the Achaemenid Persian Empire, echoes through history.

Origins and Growth of Urartu

Urartu as an independent state first seems to have appeared around the 9th century BC. Its origins, however, stretch back much further. According to Assyrian inscriptions dating back to around 1200 BC, the name Uruatri originally referred to one of the states of Nairi. This was a confederation of small kingdoms and tribes located in the Armenian Highlands between the 14th and 11th centuries BC.

The Nairi states were conquered by Assyrian king Shalmaneser I (1274 BC) and later repeatedly attacked by the Middle and Neo-Assyrian Empires. It seems eventually these kingdoms tired of constant invasions and merged in the 9th century BC to form the kingdom of Urartu. Their first king was Arame of Urartu who founded his first capital at Sugunia and then a second at Arashkun. Unfortunately, the Neo-Assyrian emperor Shalmaneser III captured both of these.

Despite these setbacks, the kingdom quickly grew in power. It was mainly settled on a very fertile plateau that was well irrigated by rivers. Agriculture thrived and the kingdom became a major producer of wheat, barley, millet, rye, sesame, and flax. On top of this, the region was also one of the earliest in history to make wine, and the remains of plum, apples, cherry, quince, and pomegranate orchards have been found in the region.

Ancient Trends in Viking Body Modification Revealed in Gotland Burials

The examination of skeletal remains from cemeteries on Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland has revealed evidence of Viking body modification among the Norse people, shedding light on practices during the Viking Age (793 to 1066). These findings offer insights into the cultural and societal aspects of body modification among the ancient Norse population.

Fresh Discoveries Provide Insight into Viking Body Modification

This evidence under assessment included the skeletal remains males with horizontal grooves filed into their teeth, a curious practice that has been observed on Viking-era skeletons excavated elsewhere. But archaeologists have also found the remains of three Norse women who underwent a process that elongated their skulls to a noticeable degree. Significantly, these are the only three examples of this phenomenon ever found on Scandinavian territory, which makes this a rare and unique discovery indeed.

New information about the three women and the custom of skull elongation in Scandinavia was recently revealed in a study published in the journal Current Swedish Archaeology. The authors of this article and the research that inspired it were Matthias Toplak—a Swedish archaeologist with expertise in Viking burial customs—and Lukas Kerk—a doctoral candidate in archaeology at the University of Münster in Germany who is currently researching ancient traditions of body modification.

