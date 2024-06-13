Magic has always been a mysterious way to achieve goals and was often thought to make dreams come true. In the case of the ancient Egyptian civilization, it was seen as a way to communicate with the gods, ask for good luck, and also a way to interact with the spiritual world.

Heka, the magic of ancient Egyptians, continues to be one of the most mysterious and fascinating magical practices in the world. The rituals usually took place in monumental temples without an audience. However, artifacts of everyday life suggest that regular people also practiced their own style of magic, which they believed brought them closer to the gods and personal desires.

Mysterious Practices Outside Ancient Temples

The first information about ancient Egyptian magic comes from about 4500 BC. Magical amulets which were created in those times stayed in use until approximately the 5th century AD, and were revived again in modern times. There are also some written spells which have survived until now on reliefs, paintings, papyri, etc.

This golden Ba amulet from the Ptolemaic period would have been worn as an apotropaic device to ward off evil or bring good luck. ( Walters Art Museum )

Many objects related to Heka magic were discovered in tombs. Due to the impressive number of well-preserved ancient graves, there are lots of interesting inscriptions referring to magical practices too. The name Heka comes from a god who is one of the oldest deities of ancient Egypt. Heka was presented in human form, which made people feel closer to him than other deities.