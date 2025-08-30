Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sivasish thakur's avatar
sivasish thakur
4h

Even while acknowledging some scientific thinking and progress on certain subjects, it is not quite right to say that much of modern science was known in ancient times. We have evidence of the earliest human beings and even the dinosaurs. Had there been robots, computers and aeroplanes and the like in ancient times, some evidence would have definitely been there. Please don't mix mythology and science. Mythology is beautiful in its own way and shows the beauty of human imagination but do not equate that with science..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fabio Garibaldi's avatar
Fabio Garibaldi
2h

solo un piccolo appunto,se posso,ma la biblioteca di Alessandria non ando bruciata da neo cristiani invasati che dopo aver ucciso barbaramente Ippazia bruciarono tutto su ordine di quel "personaggio" che poi è diventato SAN CIRILLO ?????.......una mia curiosità,grazie-

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ancient Origins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture