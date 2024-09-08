Greetings the Unleashed!

There’s a lot to catch up with this week, so I’m not going to beat around the bush, except to say, the idiom, ‘beat around the bush’ comes from a hunting activity, when people used to beat bushes or generally undergrowth to scare birds into flight during hunting.

I remember going ‘beating’ as a young lad near my grandmother’s village in the Cotswolds of England. Halcyon Days, although not for the pheasants!

Here are the Editor's picks this week, with some cracking finds…

Wells Sealed With Calcium Carbonate Discovered on Cephalonia

Recent excavations on the Greek island of Cephalonia have uncovered a remarkable pair of ancient wells, shedding light on some of the earliest material extraction practices in the Aegean region.

Dating back to around 1200-1100 BC, these wells are not only a testament to early mining activities but also offer intriguing insights into the ritualistic behaviors of the time. The site, located on the hill of Kotroni near Lakithra, has astonished archaeologists with its complex design and the mysterious ceremonial practices associated with it.

Uncovering the Wells of Kotroni

A Greek Ministry of Culture release explains how the excavation at Kotroni, directed by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cephalonia and Ithaca, began after aerial photographs revealed a circular structure protruding through dense vegetation. Initially, archaeologists expected to find a new burial monument akin to the Mycenaean Tzanata Tombs. However, the discoveries turned out to be far more unique and complex.

Two large wells, approximately 16 feet (5 meters) deep, were found at the site. These wells are surrounded by meticulously arranged stone rings that not only support the outer slopes but also add a monumental quality to the structures. This design, combined with the mound-like appearance of the wells, suggests they were not merely practical tools for material extraction but also held significant ceremonial importance.

Unique 8,000-Year-Old Female Statuette Unearthed in Ulucak Höyük

Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable artifact during ongoing excavations at Ulucak Höyük, one of Turkey's oldest farming villages. The discovery of an 8,000-year-old female statuette, with distinctive features not previously seen in other figurines from the site, provides new insights into the rituals and daily life of Neolithic communities.

The 8850-year-old Settlement of Ulucak Höyük

Ulucak Höyük, located in the Kemalpaşa district of Izmir, is one of the earliest known farming villages in Turkey. The site has been continuously inhabited since the Neolithic period, with the first settlement dating back approximately 8,850 years. Over 1,150 years, the village supported a thriving community for 45 generations, offering a unique window into the evolution of human society in this region.

The archaeological excavations at Ulucak Höyük are led by Prof. Dr. Özlem Çevik, a specialist in Protohistory and Asia Minor Archaeology at Trakya University, reports Anatolian Archaeology. These excavations have been instrumental in shedding light on the Neolithic period of the region, uncovering a wealth of artifacts, particularly pottery, that illustrate the daily lives and cultural practices of these early inhabitants.

Discovery of the Female Statuette

Among the most significant finds from this year’s excavations is a clay female statuette, unique not only for its age but also for its design. The statuette, measuring between 8 to 10 centimeters (3 to 4 inches), can fit in the palm of a hand, and was found remarkably well-preserved, making it the sixth fully intact figure discovered at Ulucak Höyük.

Prof. Dr. Çevik highlighted the statuette's distinctiveness, noting that it is the first female figurine found at the site with an indicated mouth.

“Typically, figures from this period feature eyes and a nose, but this is the first time we have seen a mouth depicted, represented as a small hole. Additionally, a hole in the neck suggests that the figurine may have been worn as a piece of jewelry, perhaps signifying its importance as a personal or ritual object.”

Ancient Technology Revealed: Excavation Unveils 2,600-year-old Terracotta Pipeline

The Keeladi archaeological site in Tamil Nadu, India, continues to yield remarkable discoveries that deepen our understanding of early South Indian civilizations. Recent excavations have unearthed an ancient terracotta pipeline network, offering new insights into the technological sophistication and urban planning of the people who lived in the region over 2,000 years ago. This discovery further cements Keeladi's importance as a significant archaeological site that has already provided a wealth of information about the Sangam period (approximately 300 BC to AD 300).

The Discovery of the Terracotta Pipeline Network

Archaeologists working at the Keeladi site uncovered a series of terracotta pipes, part of a sophisticated water management system. The pipeline, constructed from baked clay, was found buried several meters (around 10 feet) below the surface, running parallel to the ancient settlement's layout. According to experts, these pipelines, which appear to be part of a larger network, were likely used to transport water to residential areas or public spaces, showcasing advanced urban planning.

The terracotta pipes vary in size, with some measuring up to 60 centimeters (approximately 24 inches) in length notes The Hindu Bureau. They were meticulously crafted to fit together seamlessly, creating an effective channel for water flow. The precision in their construction suggests a high level of skill and knowledge in hydraulic engineering among the ancient people of Keeladi.

Wild Guangzhou Zoo Excavation Reveals 148 Ancient Tombs From 2,100-Years-Ago!

In a wild twist to your typical zoo visit, archaeologists have uncovered an ancient treasure trove of history right under the noses of the animals at Guangzhou Zoo in South China’s Guangdong Province! Imagine one minute strolling past the giraffes and the next uncovering a 2,100-year-old burial site – which is what happened between April and July 2024, when an archaeological team dug deep into a construction area at the zoo and unearthed a whopping 148 tombs.

A Time Capsule of China

The team from the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology deduced that they hadn’t just uncovered a random bunch, but a time capsule spanning centuries: from the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD) all the way to the early years after the founding of the People's Republic of China. The excavation, covering about 1,300 square meters (3300 square feet), was like opening a book of history that had been buried beneath the zoo for millennia, reports The Global Times.

Among the tombs, four are from the Han Dynasty, eight from the Jin and Southern dynasties (265-589 AD), 15 from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), and a staggering 121 from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911 AD). Talk about history piling up! And the artifacts they found - 196 of them, to be exact, are just as magnificent - delicate pottery, shining porcelain, bronze treasures, jade ornaments, and even 48 gravestones dating back to the Republic of China period (1912-49) and the early PRC days.

The Han Dynasty, one of China’s most illustrious eras, was a time of remarkable achievements that still echo through history - a golden age where culture, science, and innovation flourished, leaving a legacy that shaped not just China, but the entire world.

One of the standout contributions of the Han Dynasty was the Yuefu, an institution dedicated to collecting and preserving musical descriptions. It was a cultural treasure trove of ancient melodies and songs, carefully documented to ensure that the music of the time was never lost to the ages. The Shiji, an extraordinary historical record penned by the historian Sima Qian, also emerged during this period.

Lingchi: The Gruesome Legacy of Death by a Thousand Cuts

Being executed is rarely a good way to go, but Lingchi—also known as "death by a thousand cuts"—is one of the worst. This brutal method of execution was used in imperial China from the 10th century until its abolition in 1905. Reserved for severe crimes like treason or patricide, Lingchi involved slowly dismembering the victim's body, prolonging their suffering before death. It was not just a means of punishment but a tool of terror, designed to humiliate and send a chilling message to others. The gruesome nature of Lingchi made it infamous, and rumors of its continued use continued long after its abolition.

Lingchi - An Awful Way to Go. The Method

As far as execution methods go, Lingchi is actually one of the simpler ones. It simply required the executioners to tie the condemned person to a wooden post, normally in a public place, and then start cutting until the target died. If they happened to die before the process was finished (which they almost always did), the executioner would carry on regardless as an act of humiliation.

The devil, however, was in the details, which we don’t have a lot of. We know that the cuts normally started at the chest, where the breasts and surrounding tissue were sliced away until the rib cage was almost exposed. Then the executioner would move on to the arms and legs, cutting away increasingly large chunks of flesh until the condemned passed. Towards the end of the process, entire limbs could be amputated, and it often ended with decapitation or a stab to the heart.

WARNING: Includes graphic photo of the last Lingchi recorded...

Tomb of ‘Last Trojans’ Unearthed in Troy with a Cinematic Arranging of Burials

Late last month, excavations commenced at the 5,500-year-old Troy Archaeological Site in Tevfikiye village to uncover the damage and destruction the Trojan War left in its wake. Now, archaeologists have made an exciting discovery - four human skeletons, who’ve been dubbed the "Last Trojans" - a glimpse into the lives of the final residents of this ancient city.

Led by Professor Rustem Aslan, the excavation team uncovered a remarkable scene: one skeleton belonged to a mother, with her baby buried right beside her, as if straight out of a historical drama! Additionally, two male skeletons arranged symmetrically have also been located, upon which surface work is slated to begin shortly.

Material Remains of a Historical Battle

The latest discoveries are currently being studied by Associate Professor Esin Akgul Kalkan and her team from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University. They are meticulously analyzing the skeletons to determine their health, causes of death, and ages, reports Turkiye Today. Kalkan noted that the state of preservation plays a crucial role in how much information can be extracted from these ancient remains.

These excavations at Troy have been going strong for 150 years and are part of a larger research effort that has earned the site a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Over the years, the work has unearthed a treasure trove of significant findings from various periods of Troy's long history.

Professor Aslan detailed the historical layers and sanctity of Troy, stating:

“The initial settlement of Troy dates back to around 3,000 BC. Then come Troy 1, 2, and 3 layers. Particularly, the treasures discovered by Schliemann are from Troy 2 and 3. Homer’s Troy is associated with Troy 6 and 7. The sanctity of this period extends to the Hellenistic and Roman periods. In later periods, Troy was not rebuilt after major earthquakes and continued to exist until the Byzantine era.”

One particularly intriguing aspect of this find is the discovery of a child’s skeleton alongside that of the woman. This raises several questions: Is there a familial connection between them? Did they pass away at the same time?

What do the experts think…

Half-Billion-Year-Old Fossil Still Has Brain and Guts Preserved!

An international team of scientists has completed a new analysis of the anatomy of a worm larva fossil that lived 520 million years ago, during the incredibly remote Cambrian Period (540 to 485 million years ago).

This exceptionally rare specimen comes from a long-extinct species of eurarthropod (primitive arthropod) known as Youti yuanshi, and it is one of the earliest ancestors of modern arthropods (insects, spiders, centipedes, and crabs) ever discovered. The larva’s unique anatomical features, which have been miraculously preserved despite the immense passage of time, offer scientists an unprecedented glimpse into the remote evolutionary history of the Earth’s most common category of animal life.

Tiny Specimen Packed With Data

This minute specimen is no bigger than a flower seed. Yet the Y. yuanshi fossil was successfully recovered from inside a rock formation in a virtually intact state. The latest analysis has revealed the intimate details of its interior and exterior structures, which has allowed scientists to identify it as a clear forerunner of the modern arthropod family.

The larva essentially represents an ancient template of a species grouping that presently comprise about 80% of all the animal species living on the planet. Since the forces driving evolution acted on the foundational shape and structure of Y. yuanshi to eventually produce insects, spiders, centipedes, and crabs, this ultra-rare fossil gives expert researchers an ideal starting point for launching a deep dive into the evolutionary story of an extraordinarily successful animal category.

A Microscopic Time Traveler from 520 Million Years Ago

Researchers from the Earth Sciences Department at Durham University in the United Kingdom, supported by colleagues from Yunnan University in China, recently published the results of their analysis of the worm larva in the journal Nature.

“The Cambrian radiation of euarthropods can be attributed to an adaptable body plan,” they wrote in their paper.

This brief statement summarizes their discovery that the shape and structure of the ancient species known as Y. yuanshi featured a built-in flexibility that would have allowed it to evolve in a suitable direction in just about any environment. On the land, in the sea, or even inside the Earth, different species of arthropod would have been able to evolve, and they would have been able to thrive.

Still preserved in its full three-dimensional shape, the worm larva fossil was recovered from a bank of shale rock in China’s fossil-rich Yu’anshan Formation. It was carefully extracted with acetic acid, and later shipped to a special laboratory in the UK where it could be analyzed using X-ray computed tomography equipment. With the images obtained researchers were able to generate 3D re-creations of the larva’s brain (it was surprisingly complex and advanced), its digestive and circulatory systems, and clusters of nerves connecting the brain to its primitive “legs” and “eyes.”

This fossil has proven to be both extremely ancient and extremely complex, and it is both rare and remarkable for each of these reasons.

“When I used to daydream about the one fossil I’d most like to discover, I’d always be thinking of an arthropod larva, because developmental data are just so central to understanding their evolution,” study lead author Martin R. Smith, an associate professor of paleoanthropology from Durham University, said in a press release. “But larvae are so tiny and fragile, the chances of finding one fossilized are practically zero – or so I thought!”

Gary Manners - Senior Editor, Ancient Origins