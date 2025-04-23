In the quiet halls of the Vatican, a profound silence lingers following the death of Pope Francis in April 2025. Known for his humility, advocacy for the poor, and efforts to reform the Catholic Church, his passing marks the end of a transformative papacy. Yet, beyond the mourning, a centuries-old prophecy attributed to Saint Malachy, an Irish archbishop from the 12th century, has rekindled fascination and unease. Known as the Prophecy of the Popes, it lists 112 pontiffs, each described by a cryptic Latin motto, culminating in a final pope called "Peter the Roman." This figure, according to the prophecy, will lead the Church through great tribulations, after which Rome - the "seven-hilled city" - will face destruction, heralding the final judgment.