The Richat Structure in Mauritania, a prominent circular feature in the Sahara Desert, which some researchers suggest could be the inspiration for the concentric-ringed capital city of Atlantis. Source: NASA/JPL

Have you ever wondered if the legendary lost city of Atlantis was more than just a myth? What if the key to unlocking this ancient mystery lies not beneath the ocean waves, but buried beneath the shifting sands of the Sahara Desert? Prepare to embark on a journey that challenges everything you thought you knew about human history, climate change, and the origins of one of the world’s most enduring legends.

“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool.” Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman

Truth is stranger than fiction. In no place has that saying emerged more strongly for me than in the multi-year investigation of an ancient myth that led me to understand a dramatic real-life environmental transformation known as the Green Sahara. A desert the size of the United States that began to green circa 11,000 BCE, became lush and habitable over time, and then succumbed to gradual desertification once again. It allowed, then later forced mass migrations, brought about the collapse of some societies, and set the stage for the growth and transformation of new ones.

What does such a dramatic climate change across North Africa have to do with Plato’s Atlantis? As it turns out, a great deal.