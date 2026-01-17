Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living With Presence — By Folu's avatar
Living With Presence — By Folu
5h

What’s striking is not just what we’ve learned about the Great Pyramid, but how much remains unresolved. It feels like a reminder that ancient civilizations were far more sophisticated than we often assume, and that humility is still required when interpreting the past.

Reply
Share
Webe1's avatar
Webe1
2h

Weren’t the sphinx originally constructed as lions? Another idea is that when mankind becomes too sophisticated, the civilization is forced back to constantly reinvent the wheel (so to speak). Interesting article.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Origins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture