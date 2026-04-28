Deriv; Inset – Cusco founder Manco Capac, First Inca, 1 of 14 Portraits of Inca Kings ( Public Domain ), and the incredible stone masonry of the walls of Sacsayhuamán, Cusco, Peru. ( CC BY-SA 3.0 )

Have you ever wondered if the ancient myths we dismiss as mere fairy tales actually hide profound scientific truths? For centuries, the story of Cuzco’s founding by the Inca Empire was considered just another fascinating legend. According to the myth, the sun god Inti handed his son a “golden stick” to locate the perfect spot for their new capital. But what if this wasn’t just a magical wand? What if it was an ancient detection tool responding to powerful terrestrial magnetic fields? Recent geological discoveries suggest that the “myth” of the golden stick might actually be a record of advanced scientific knowledge, revealing a civilization far more sophisticated than we ever imagined. Dive into the mystery of Cuzco’s divine foundation and uncover the startling scientific connections that could rewrite history.

Tahuantinsuyo, in ancient Quechua language, is the name indicating the Inca Empire, one of the largest of the South American continent, much more than the Aztec and Maya Empire. In 1532 BC, the Inca Kings ruled over a geographical region including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. It was an extensive territory inhabited by different communities. Among them, the national group Q’eros had a very special role, because of the characteristics of their mythological traditions. One of the most fascinating tales refers to the myth of Cuzco’s founding, the majestic capital of the great Inca Empire, with its mysterious buildings.