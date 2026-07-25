A viral video claims that a dusty clay tablet housed in a drawer at a museum in Philadelphia contains an exact account of dying that modern-day neuroscience accurately documented. While the science is viable, what about the tablet?

Think of this scenario: Your heart stops beating, and the formal medical narrative indicates that the brain simply turns off-the lights are turned off for good.

However, in 2017-2018, physicians at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, studying patients who were dying with electrodes still attached to their heads, discovered something unexpected. Rather than fading, the dying brain produced a large-scale wave of brain activity known as “terminal spreading depolarization”-a type of slow-moving, tsunami-like wave of electrical energy moving across the entire cortex of the brain minutes after the heart has stopped pumping blood.

At about the same time, researchers at the University of Michigan observed the emergence of organized gamma-wave storms in a dying brain, a type of brain activity that traditionally has been associated with high-frequency activity in a conscious state of awareness, visual processing, and even with certain types of out-of-body experiences.

The fact that cardiac-arrest survivors were able to recall specific events occurring in the room while the brain was expected to be quiet was documented in AWARE, an article published in 2014, written by researchers from various hospitals.

Now, a YouTube video that appears to have tens of thousands of views claims that a Sumerian tablet approximately 3,800 years old, that has been catalogued in the Penn Museum as CBS 15167, describes this exact sequence of events in sufficient detail. The information contained in the tablet includes such things as: “seven breaths have been taken after the last breath,” “there was an explosion,” “there was an experience of life review,” “a corridor where the choice of two doors was offered,” “one door is recycling,” and “the other door is a permanent exit.”

In addition, the video suggests that this tablet has been suppressed and has not been adequately researched, and therefore is still sitting in a drawer.

So is the video telling the truth? Let us try to investigate this subject further.