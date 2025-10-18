Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Cloifford C. Richey
9m

What is not discussed is what the Lizard represents. In ancient times every animal was thought to contain a spirit essence, For example the bear represented the one who arises from the long sleep (death and rebirth). The lizard represented, the one who climbs upwards towards the Sun (based on lizards climbing up on rocks to bask in the Sun). Being cold blooded they need warmth on cold morning in order to move swiftly. Thus the lizard was associated with the Sun's ability to provide increased strength/mobility. The lizard may have represented a clan associated with the Sun. This tends to explain the rationale behind so much animal Imagery in ancient depictions.

Dr. Saul Pressman, ND, retired
1h

The Ubaidians were black Dravidians who emigrated to Mesopotamia in 6200 BCE as Sundaland was inundated with the meltwaters from Lake Agassiz. They were the forefathers of the Sumerians. The Sumerian language was a fusion of Dravidian with Sanskrit, brought to Mesopotamia by the migrating Azilians from Doggerland. This has been known since the middle 1960s.

