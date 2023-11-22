The Codex Gigas, often termed ‘the Devil’s Bible,’ stands as possibly the most peculiar and massive medieval manuscript globally. Intriguing myths envelop its origin and a vivid Devil portrait heightens its enigmatic aura. So, what's the core content of this manuscript?

The Devil’s Bible catches attention chiefly for its enormous size and the unusual depiction of the Devil. Owing to its vastness, it earned the title Codex Gigas, translating to 'huge book'. Its enormity can be gauged by the fact that it demanded over 160 animal hides for its construction and mandates two individuals for lifting. Standing at 36 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and roughly nine inches thick, it tips the scales at 165 lbs.

The Codex Gigas in 1906. (National Library of Sweden)

Legendary Origins of the Codex Gigas

The prevalent lore suggests that this medieval script emerged from a devilish pact, leading to its moniker, the Devil’s Bible. The consistency of the script points to a single author, believed to be under tremendous duress during its creation.

Legend narrates that a monk, perhaps Herman the Recluse, faced live entombment as a penalty for breaching his monastic commitments. Desperate for a reprieve, he vowed to pen a book encapsulating all human knowledge in exchange for his life. This enormous task, supposed to be achieved overnight, led him to seek the Devil’s assistance. After sacrificing his soul, the monk accomplished the task. This tale might explain the Devil's conspicuous depiction in the manuscript, though the tale's origin remains uncertain and might have religious roots.

Page of the Codex Gigas which may represent Flavius Josephus. This is the only portrait of a person in the codex. (National Library of Sweden)

Creation of the Codex Gigas

While the Devil-pact story is captivating, textual analysis indicates a single scribe's hand, presumably a 13th-century Bohemian monk. The National Geographic suggests that replicating the Codex Gigas content by hand, excluding images, would demand five years of incessant effort. Realistically, the manuscript's creation would span at least 25 years. This extensive duration, coupled with unmatched script uniformity, could be the origin of the overnight writing legend. Originally, the Codex Gigas had 320 pages made of 160 donkey skins, but ten were later excised, believed to be the Rule of St. Benedict.

Rich illustrations adorn the Codex Gigas, but the standalone full-page depictions of the Devil and the Heavenly City captivate most. The Devil is portrayed grotesquely with notable features like red-tipped horns and ermine clothing, possibly highlighting his royal status. The Heavenly City depiction, juxtaposed with the Devil's, likely symbolizes hope against evil, resonating with the theme of life choices.

Detail of the Devil portrait in the Codex Gigas. (National Library of Sweden)

Codex Gigas' Documented Past

While its actual roots are hazy, a note within indicates its pawned status by Podlažice monks in 1295. Its association with Bohemian monasteries suggests its Bohemian origin. Later, in 1594, Rudolf II relocated it to Prague, from where it was pilfered by the Swedish army in 1648. The manuscript eventually settled in the National Library of Sweden in 1877. Despite legends of a curse, the library seems unaffected. Available for viewing in Sweden, its digital pages can also be accessed online, offering a safe reading experience.

Anyone in Sweden should pay a visit to see the Codex Gigas, and those who can’t see it in-person can view the digital pages of the Devil’s Bible online. Do not be afraid, it is quite safe to read the so-called Devil’s Bible!

Top Image: Real-size facsimile of Codex Gigas. (Michal Mañas/ CC BY 2.5 )

By Alicia McDermott

