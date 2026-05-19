AI Generated Illustration: A Renaissance-style depiction of the prophet Enoch being taken up to heaven.

There is a glaring omission in the modern Bible, a silence so profound that it echoes through centuries of theological history. In the Book of Genesis, we are introduced to a patriarch named Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. The text tells us something extraordinary about him:

“Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him” (Genesis 5:24).

Unlike every other figure in the early biblical genealogies, Enoch did not die. He was taken directly into the divine presence.

Yet, the canonical Bible tells us almost nothing else about him. It is a staggering brevity for a man who achieved what no other mortal had. But the truth is, the ancient world knew exactly who Enoch was, and they knew exactly what he saw when he was taken up. For centuries, a massive, detailed, and terrifying text circulated among the early Jewish and Christian communities: The Book of Enoch.

It was read by the apostles, it was quoted as scripture by the authors of the New Testament, it was revered by the early church fathers, and then, in the fourth century, it was systematically suppressed, banned, and ripped out of the biblical canon by institutional authorities.

Why? What did the Book of Enoch contain that was so dangerous it had to be erased from history? The answer lies in a forbidden narrative of cosmic rebellion, the true origin of evil, and a warning that the institutional Church found too terrifying to leave in the hands of the faithful.