The Bible is one of the most influential and widely read books in human history. However, what many people don’t realize is that the version we have today is the result of centuries of editing, translation, and deliberate exclusion of certain texts. These so-called "lost books" of the Bible raise fascinating questions: What do they contain? Why were they left out? And what were we not meant to know?

What Are the Lost Books of the Bible?

The term "lost books" refers to ancient texts that were either removed from the biblical canon or never included in the first place. Some of these books were widely read and respected in the early Christian and Jewish communities but were later deemed heretical, too mysterious, or inconsistent with mainstream teachings.

Some of the most well-known lost books include: