The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is one of the most profound moments in human history - depicted in countless masterpieces and recounted in the Gospels with heartbreaking detail. But beyond the familiar scenes of Roman soldiers and weeping disciples lies a lesser-known tradition that adds a breathtaking, celestial dimension to the story.

According to the Ethiopian Orthodox Church - one of the oldest branches of Christianity - angels were not only present at the crucifixion, but played a sacred role in its aftermath. As Christ's blood poured forth, the Archangel Uriel, and possibly Michael, are said to have collected it in a divine chalice, carrying it across the heavens to sanctify the soil of Ethiopia itself.

The impact of this celestial act lives on in Ethiopia’s sacred geography - most notably in the extraordinary rock-hewn churches of Lalibela. Could this mystical tradition reveal a deeper, spiritual connection between Ethiopia and Calvary?