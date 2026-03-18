Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
9h

Well written and understandable to everyone. There will always be reluctance to acceptance, since they have been indoctrinated from youth and threatened if they do not believe as they have been told. One must set his own path to attain this knowledge and the peace that comes with it.

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Geraldine Carbone's avatar
Geraldine Carbone
7h

The Akashic Records have always interested me. I think of it as a huge Library with a huge ladder to access info at the very high shelves. I think about a druid or dwarf like Librarian helping me out when I meditate.

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