The ancient fraud detection toolkit: a Lydian touchstone for testing gold, a Hellenistic lead weight, a Roman bronze modius grain measure, and a Mesopotamian cylinder seal.

To many, financial fraud, scams, and counterfeit products are considered modern dilemmas brought upon by complicated global supply chains and anonymity made possible by technology. In truth, however, the combat between dishonest merchants and enforcers of market integrity is a story as old as civilization. Thousands of years prior to barcoding, consumer protection agencies, and blockchain technology, ancient societies were in constant struggle to fight against fraudsters. From the bazaars of Babylon to worldwide shipping systems of the Roman Empire, the ancient authorities established extensive quality control, weight standards, and official inspections for the economies to remain stable.

Ancient “detectives of fraud” acknowledged a very important fact that is still valid nowadays: trust is the vital currency of every economy. Without any method to ensure the genuineness of gold, amount of grain, and source of olive oil traded from different regions, the long-distance trade would be impossible.

By examining the physical evidence left behind, we can reconstruct the fascinating history of how ancient civilizations fought back against deception and forgery.