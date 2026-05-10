Fragment of a mural representing Akhenaten and Nefertiti (1345 – 1335 BC) Museo Ashmolean ( Jl FilpoC / CC BY-SA 4.0 )

When archaeologists unearthed the remains of a woman with a dramatically elongated skull in southern Russia, the discovery made global headlines, reigniting whispers of "alien" visitors. But the truth, hidden deep within the fossil record of southern Africa, is far more astonishing and controversial than any science fiction tale. Long before the dawn of recorded history, a mysterious hominid strain with brain capacities dwarfing our own walked the Earth. Known as the Boskops, these slender, large-brained beings possessed an estimated IQ that shatters modern records, leading some scientists to propose a radical theory: were these highly advanced African "coneheads" the true architects of ancient civilizations, revered by early hunter-gatherers as divine gods and angels?

Intelligent Archaic Strain

Author Dr Pieter Wagener proposes that a mutation in the hominid line occurred about 1.4 million years ago, which endowed an alternate developing human species with a larger brain. This species, called an archaic strain, developed in tandem with ordinary Homo sapiens, but dominated them because of superior intelligence. The author proposes that this species migrated northwards about 50,000 years ago and established, from seemingly nowhere, the great civilizations of the northern hemisphere. They appeared among hunter-gatherers, whom they trained in technology and agriculture. The hunter-gatherers’ subsequent memories and legends endowed their mentors with super-human abilities, elevating them to the status of divine gods and angels of scripture.