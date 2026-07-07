The Pleiades star cluster, an open cluster consisting of approximately 3,000 stars at a distance of 400 light-years from Earth. (Source: NASA/ESA/AURA/Caltech, Public Domain )

On the night of November 1, 1507, every fire in the Aztec empire was extinguished. Hearth fires, temple braziers, torches along the causeways of Tenochtitlan, all dark. In the obsidian blackness, a procession of priests climbed Huixachtlan, the Hill of the Star, known today as Cerro de la Estrella in southern Mexico City. They reached the summit at midnight, or close to it, and turned their eyes upward to find the Pleiades.

The cluster was high in the sky but had not yet reached its highest point. So the priests waited. Pregnant women were locked inside granaries, their faces covered with maguey-leaf masks, because if the stars stopped moving, they would transform into monsters and devour humanity. Children were kept awake by pinching, lest they fall asleep and become mice. The empire held its breath in genuine terror. The 52-year Calendar Round, the Xiuhmolpilli or Binding of the Years, was ending, and there was no guarantee the cosmos would grant another cycle.

When the Pleiades finally passed through the zenith overhead, the priests knew the heavens had not ceased their motion. The world would continue. A new fire was kindled on the chest of a sacrificial captive, and runners carried the flame to every temple, every hearth, every corner of the empire. The cycle was renewed. Life went on.

This scene is reconstructed from Book 7 of the Florentine Codex, the encyclopedic account of Aztec life compiled by the Franciscan friar Bernardino de Sahagún from interviews with Nahua elders in the decades following the conquest. It remains the single most detailed surviving description of the New Fire Ceremony.

That was 519 years ago. The calendar is still running. The current 52-year cycle ends on September 27, 2026.