It is one of the most enigmatic and influential documents in the history of human thought. Alchemical in nature, the Emerald Tablet contains thirteen lines of text and is said to contain wisdom and understanding from the time of Hermes Trismegistus, one of the most significant sages of antiquity. For over a thousand years, this document has been influencing the thoughts of many great minds, including Isaac Newton. Its primary tenet is: “As above, so below,“ and is widely considered one of the primary teachings of the modern spiritual movement, yet its true meaning and application are of far greater significance than has been commonly understood and accepted.

This week, you’ll journey back to Hellenistic Egypt to decode this ancient document and discover not only its esoteric truths, but a powerful formula for personal transformation, a secret science of the soul that is now becoming increasingly evident in advanced theories of modern physics.

The Mystery of the Tablet

Though the beginnings of the Emerald Tablet are wrapped in mystique, it is said that the Scripture was first found in a concealed place, clenched tightly in the skeletal fingers of Hermes Trismegistus. This may be a fable but it is also equally captivating how far the Emerald Tablet has travelled as a text. The earliest version we know about is from an Arabic book called the Kitab Sirr al-Asrar (The Secret of Secrets) from the 8th Century and that Arabic version became Latin-text in the twelfth-century, which then sparked the alchemical movement across medieval Europe.

For hundreds of years, the alchemists believed that the Emerald Tablet gave them the tools to change lead to gold. However, while the greatest of them realised that “lead” and “gold” were simply metaphors for the relationship between the unconscious and the enlightened state of consciousness, the Emerald Tablet serves as a manual for each practitioner of the Great Work.

Here is the full text, from the celebrated translation by Isaac Newton himself, who was a dedicated alchemist as well as a physicist:

1. Tis true without lying, certain & most true.

2. That which is below is like that which is above & that which is above is like that which is below to do the miracles of one only thing.

3. And as all things have been & arose from one by the mediation of one: so all things have their birth from this one thing by adaptation.

4. The Sun is its father, the moon its mother,

5. the wind hath carried it in its belly, the earth its nurse.

6. The father of all perfection in the whole world is here.

7. Its force or power is entire if it be converted into earth.

8. Separate thou the earth from the fire, the subtle from the gross sweetly with great industry.

9. It ascends from the earth to the heaven & again it descends to the earth and receives the force of things superior & inferior.

10. By this means you shall have the glory of the whole world & thereby all obscurity shall fly from you.

11. Its force is above all force. For it vanquishes every subtle thing & penetrates every solid thing.

12. So was the world created.

13. From this are & do come admirable adaptations whereof the means (or process) is here in this.

— Isaac Newton’s translation, c. 1680

As Above, So Below: The Master Key

The second line of the Emerald Tablet of Thoth (the Emerald Tablet) is “That which is below corresponds to that which is above, just as that which is above corresponds to that which is below”; this quote sums up all the teachings of Hermeticism. According to Hermetics, the universe is governed by the same laws and principles as man. If one knows the workings of the universe, they will also know themselves.

Man and the universe cannot be separated; they are one.

This teaching has recently gained attention in modern physics through the development of what David Bohm has termed the “Holographic Universe Principle.” The idea of a holographic universe states that the entire universe is one gigantic holograph or hologram; every single living being contains all the necessary information to create the entire universe. It states that if a holographic plate is broken in two and each individual piece is examined, both pieces of holograms will show the same complete image, just at a smaller scale. The science of this principle restates the idea that “As above, so below.” That is, every point in time and space embodies the essence of the universe, including each one of us.

The Alchemy of Inner Transformation

The Tablet is a set of instructions for a powerful alchemical process. Let us decode some of its key steps.

“Separate thou the earth from the fire, the subtle from the gross sweetly with great industry.” (Line 8) This is the very essence of inner alchemy. The earth represents our dense, gross unconscious nature which includes such things as fear and trauma and conditioned patterns (CG). The “fire” represents our spirit, or our pure divinity; meaning that you must be able to separate the two by becoming aware of your unconscious patterns without identifying with them through the process of “great industry”, which is nothing more than watching yourself very carefully, and being patient and observant, something closely related to what today is termed “metacognition”.

“It ascends from the earth to the heaven & again it descends to the earth and receives the force of things superior & inferior.” (Line 9) This is an illustration of the circulatory pattern of consciousness (i.e., ascending to a higher state, and bringing down that higher state into one’s current experience, resulting in the ability to view one’s experiences in a different light, i.e., integrating the spirit (superior) and material (inferior) sides of one’s self.

“By this means you shall have the glory of the whole world & thereby all obscurity shall fly from you.” (Line 10) The outcome of this inner process is enlightenment, therefore, the “glory of the world” is not having material wealth, but instead being filled with the radiant energy of consciousness which is able to see itself within everything. When you realise that your nature is one with the nature of everything in the universe, you will eliminate any sense of separation (obscurity) and have no more fear or doubt.

The Emerald Tablet - The Secret of Transformation: As Above, So Below

Three Alchemical Practices for Modern Life

The Great Work of the alchemists is as relevant today as it was a thousand years ago. Here are three ways to begin applying the wisdom of the Emerald Tablet to your own life.

1. The Microcosm/Macrocosm Meditation: Find a peaceful moment, meditate on the phrase “As above, so below.” Now observe your hands. All of the particles contained within them were formed in the core of a dying star billions of years ago. The electrical signals travelling through your nervous system are produced by the same forces that create lightning; while the regular beating of your heart mirrors the rhythm of the movement of celestial bodies. Take time to feel this and understand that you are not an individual separated from others, but an individual universe, a

2. The Practice of Separation (The Subtle from the Gross): Throughout your day, make an effort to become aware of your own inner state without forming judgments about what you observe. When you find yourself feeling a strong emotion (such as anger or fear), instead of letting it consume you, simply observe it. For example, you might say to yourself, “I feel angry.” By making this simple observation, you will create a separation between your awareness (the subtle) and the emotion itself (the gross). This begins the process of separating the building blocks of the universe, which are composed of fire (energy) and earth (matter).

3. The Circulation of Consciousness: At the end of each day, set aside a few moments to meditate and reflect on a particular challenge you faced that day. Now, visualize yourself looking down on the situation from above, as though you are rising into the sky to see the bigger picture (ascending). What new information or insights do you discover from this new perspective (the higher perspective)? What advice would you give to your higher self? Once you have this insight, bring it back down into your body (descend to Earth). How does this new perspective change the way you feel about your challenge? This way of being is an integration of your spiritual wisdom into your daily life.

The Secret in Plain Sight

The Emerald Tablet’s final line is a powerful reminder: “That which I have said of the operation of the Sun is accomplished & ended.” The “operation of the Sun” is the Great Work, the creation of the golden, solar consciousness. The knowledge contained within this text has been revealed to us through Hermes.

The Emerald Tablet teaches us that we, as human beings, possess within us the tools and potential to create our reality. Through understanding the relationships between the inner (spiritual) and outer (physical) worlds, disconnecting our pure awareness from our past conditioning, and balancing our consciousness between the spiritual and physical, we are able to accomplish the ultimate objective of the Alchemist. And this is not to transform lead into gold, but to achieve for ourselves the same glorious state of being (a shining star) that we will ultimately attain as part of our evolution.

By Dr Ioannis Syrigos

Suggested Books

The Emerald Tablet of Hermes by Hermes Trismegistus

The Secrets of Alchemy Paperback, by Lawrence M. Principe