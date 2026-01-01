Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Chapman's avatar
Carol Chapman
24m

Adding religion and the many questions surrounding its expression.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Chapman's avatar
Carol Chapman
28m

How do I express gratitude beyond thank you? If I could rewind my life I would make a career from studying human evolution. I’m presently trying to make a timeline of when and where humans began doing non-animal things. Examples would include fire, weapons, art, language, writing, adornment, commerce, engineering, math, astronomy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Origins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture