There has been a mixed bag of archaeological unveilings this last couple of weeks, running from the sun-drenched lands of Andalusia to the rugged northern terrains of Scandinavia, and from the vast Eurasian steppe to the serene Swiss countryside. You know, your basic N-S E-W of Europe.

A first highlight is, like a fine Rioja, moreish, although found in the southerly Spanish region of Ronda. Here the cleverly engineered Casa del Rey Moro includes architectural marvels and cultural intersections. Dubbed the ‘Moorish King's House’, this site is linked with the legacy of the Moors and the artistic vision of the Neo-Mudéjar, harboring hidden depths that reveal the ingenuity of a bygone era.

We then venture northeast to the tranquil isle of Klosterøy, Norway, where recent archaeological findings suggest the existence of a thriving and, I imagine, somewhat lively Viking era marketplace. This discovery, marked by structures and relics of trade, provides a unique window into the life and economy of our Norse ancestors.

Our journey continues through space and time as we revisit the formidable Scythians in ‘Horse Lords: A Brief History of the Scythians.’ This very popular video article explores the nomadic tribes whose mastery of horseback and warfare dominated the Eurasian landscapes, leaving behind a legacy they basically told in gold.

Next, off to Switzerland, where the rather unsexy sounding ‘Bronze Age Pits Reveal Secrets of Clay Production’ tells a story of technological innovation of an everyday material that was more important than you might think, which also reveals a societal evolution far preceding Roman influence.

Lastly, ‘Trypillia Culture and the Origins of Europe’s Civilizations’, a title which I have to admit to being a little dubious about, considering I don’t remember hearing much of this culture before (NB: that might not be such a surprise, considering I am an amateur when it comes to history, I only got to GCSE level, but I have read A LOT of history over the last 10 years). This explores what was actually a pretty influential part of Eastern Europe's prehistory, presenting a civilization that flourished with sophisticated agriculture, social structures, and artistry, challenging our understanding of Europe's ancestors.

Mind your step…

‘Moorish King's House’ Had a Secret Staircase to Survive Sieges

Nestled within the rugged landscape of Ronda, Spain, lies a hidden gem of ancient ingenuity: La Casa del Rey Moro, or the House of the Moorish King. While this historic site is renowned for its breathtaking views of the El Tajo gorge and its lush gardens, it holds a secret that speaks volumes about the tumultuous past of this Andalusian town.

Despite its name, Casa del Rey Moro wasn't home to a Moorish king and wasn’t built until the early 18th century. In 1911, it passed to the Duchess of Parcent, who renovated it in the Neo-Mudéjar style. This trend, emerging in the late 19th century, paid homage to Spain's multicultural past, drawing from the Mudéjar architecture of Islamic rule on the Iberian Peninsula lasting from the 8th to 15th centuries.

The gardens, often dubbed “Moorish,” were actually designed by French landscaper Jean Claude Forestier in 1912 and recognized as a Site of Cultural Interest in 1943. So, what exactly does the Casa del Rey Moro have to do with the Moors, apart from being inspired by their architecture?

Ronda was no stranger to conflict. Positioned strategically atop towering cliffs, the town was coveted not only by various factions within the Muslim world, but also by neighboring Christian kingdoms seeking to push back against Moorish dominance.

In the 8th century, the Moors—Muslim inhabitants of North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula—took Ronda from the Visigoths, a Germanic tribe that had established a kingdom after the fall of the Western Roman Empire. After its conquest, Ronda became an important fortress town during Moorish rule.

Hidden within the gardens of the Casa del Rey Moro, is an ancient water mine believed to date back to the Moorish period around the 14th century. This subterranean marvel served as a vital component of Ronda's defensive infrastructure, safeguarding the town's water supply during times of siege and providing a hidden exit during times of crisis.

See the stairway…

Market? What Market? There’s no market here…oh no hold on…

Archaeologists Find Evidence of a Viking Age Marketplace in Norway

Klosterøy is an island in southwestern Norway known for its rich cultural heritage. Here, you can find Norway's most well-preserved medieval monastery, along with other attractions. Archaeologists were therefore not surprised when new surveys using ground-penetrating radar yielded good results in September 2023.

Discoveries of several structures interpreted as pit houses, as well as three pier or boathouse foundations, has led archaeologists to suspect they are uncovering a once thriving marketplace.

These interpretations are further supported by numerous metal detector finds at Utstein on Klosterøy, such as coins and weights, commonly associated with trade.

If this turns out to be the case, and the interpretations are correct, the discovery is unique to this part of Norway. The surveys were conducted in the protected cultural environment at Utstein Gard, which is privately owned.

Pit houses are structures where the floor is excavated below ground level. Such houses were used in various places in Europe, particularly common in Scandinavia and Iceland.

Kristoffer Hillesland, an archaeologist at the University of Stavanger's Museum of Archaeology noted:

“In the pits, you can often find remains of a floor surface. There may also be postholes from the supporting structure, as well as a fireplace. The construction makes them cool in the summer and warm during winter. A common interpretation of pit houses is that they served as workshops associated with craftsmanship,”

The archaeologists have also found possible traces of newly discovered burial mounds, cooking pits, cultivation layers (layers of soil resulting from agriculture), and settlement traces.

The ground-penetrating radar surveys were carried out as part of the Power's Harbor research project. Associate Professor Håkon Reiersen at the Museum of Archaeology is one of the leaders of this research project.

He has considered the areas around Utstein Monastery as a very interesting location for possible ground-penetrating radar surveys for many years.

“We have received numerous metal detector finds from Utstein in recent years, including items associated with trade such as weights and coins. One of the things we wanted to investigate with the ground-penetrating radar was whether there could be additional traces of trade activity. I am therefore not surprised that the results now indicate that Utstein was indeed a marketplace in the Viking Age and early Middle Ages,” Reiersen says.

Go deeper…

This video was popular…

Horse Lords: A Brief History of the Scythians (Video)

The Scythians, a confederation of nomadic tribes, flourished across the Eurasian steppe from around 900 BC to 200 BC. Initially discovered by Russian explorers venturing into the remote landscapes of Siberia, their civilization was illuminated through the excavation of ancient burial mounds in the Altai Mountains. These burial sites, shrouded in permafrost, preserved not only the mummified remains of Scythian rulers but also an abundance of ornate grave goods, including intricate gold artifacts.

Central to Scythian life was their mastery of horse riding and husbandry. Horses served as more than just a means of transportation; they were integral to their economy, warfare, and social status. The Scythians' nomadic lifestyle allowed them to roam across vast territories, from the forest steppes to the arid deserts, in pursuit of seasonal grazing lands for their herds.

The distinctive Scythian art style, characterized by depictions of naturalistic battles between animals and monsters, adorned not only their burial goods but also their bodies. Elaborate tattoos depicting similar scenes adorned the skin of Scythian rulers, reflecting their deep spiritual connection to the natural world.

Despite their lack of a written language, the Scythians left an indelible mark on history through their interactions with neighboring civilizations. They engaged in trade with Greek settlers on the northern shores of the Black Sea and clashed with the Persian Achaemenid Empire, leaving a legacy of cultural exchange and conflict.

Watch it!

It’s the pits…

Bronze Age Pits in Switzerland Reveal Secrets of Clay Production

Ahead of a new road building project in Switzerland, archaeologists excavated what they assumed was a Roman settlement. However, it was only when they discovered a series of pits filled with hearth stones, which amplified and retained heat, that they realized they were digging into a pre-Roman Bronze Age site.

Last Autumn, in Heimberg, Switzerland, the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern were excavating what they believed was a Roman archaeological site, ahead of a road construction project. However, the team were taken-aback when they began unearthing Bronze Age artifacts.

During the Bronze Age great advances were made in the mastery of bronze metallurgy, which revolutionized tool and weapon production. Leaps ahead were also made in the processes of extracting and manipulating clay. This resulted in the emergence of complex societies and the establishment of the first cities with centralized political structures and social hierarchies.

The excavation site spans around 1,000 square meters [10763.9 sq ft] and the archaeologists reported discovering “a high proportion of hearth stones and a significant quantity of Bronze Age pottery, alongside post positions and pits,” announced the Canton of Bern.

Two of the Bronze Age pits were completely filled with hundreds of selected hearth stones, and the researchers suspect they served as “heat accumulators,” a characteristic feature during the Bronze Age. It was through melting oars for tools and weapons, as well as extracting clay for manufacturing pottery, that people in the Bronze Age learned that deep beds of prepared charcoal and rocks provided superior heat to that generated by simple campfires.

Bask in the pits more…

Culture? Civilization? Cult?

Trypillia Culture and the Origins of Europe’s Civilizations

The Trypillia Culture, also known as the Tripolye Culture (from Ukranian: Трипiлля, meaning “Three Fields”), represents one of the most intriguing archaeological discoveries in Eastern Europe. Flourishing during the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods, roughly from 5500 BC to 2750 BC, the Trypillia Culture left behind a rich cultural and material legacy.

The heartland of this ancient civilization encompassed parts of present-day Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania, and its significance lies in its advanced agricultural practices, complex social organization and distinctive pottery styles. Unveiling the secrets of the Trypillia Culture involves delving into its social structure, economic activities, religious beliefs and the unique aspects of its material culture. Are the origins of Europeans hiding in this ancient civilization?

The discovery of the Trypillia Culture can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when archaeologists and researchers began to uncover the remnants of this ancient civilization in the vast expanses of Eastern Europe. The journey to unravel the mysteries of Trypillia involved a series of chance discoveries, systematic excavations and the piecing together of archaeological evidence.

The initial hints of the Trypillia Culture emerged in the late 19th century when Ukrainian archaeologist Vikentiy Khvoyka discovered artifacts and pottery fragments in the region of Trypillia in present-day Ukraine. These findings sparked the interest of the archaeological community, laying the groundwork for future explorations. However, it was not until the 20th century that systematic excavations and studies began in earnest.

One of the pivotal moments in the discovery of the Trypillia Culture occurred in the 1970s when a team of Soviet archaeologists, led by Dmytro Telegin, initiated large-scale excavations at the site of Nebelivka in Ukraine. Nebelivka turned out to be an expansive Trypillian settlement, one of the largest belonging to the Trypillia Culture, revealing the sheer scale and complexity of the civilization. The meticulous excavation and analysis of artifacts provided key insights into the advanced architecture, urban planning and material culture of the Trypillians.

Subsequent excavations at various sites across Ukraine, Moldova and Romania further confirmed the existence of a distinctive culture that flourished during the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods. Notable sites include Talianki, Maidanetske and Dobrovody, each contributing valuable pieces to the puzzle of Trypillian civilization. The widespread distribution of these sites underscored the extent of the Trypillian Culture, challenging previous perceptions of the region's prehistoric societies.

The significance of unique Trypillian pottery cannot be overstated in the discovery and identification of this culture. The unique styles and intricate decorations of their ceramic artifacts became a defining characteristic, aiding archaeologists in identifying and categorizing Trypillian sites. The abundance of pottery found in these settlements not only served as a key archaeological marker, but also provided insights into the artistic and symbolic expressions of the Trypillian people.

Well, which is it?

Enough’s Enough…

Captain Boycott's Abuse of Irish Farmers Sparked the Term “Boycott”

Certain words emerge from peculiar circumstances, leaving an indelible mark on language and society. The term “boycott” is one such example, as it carries a fascinating origin story that intertwines with the plight of Irish farmers and the oppressive actions of one man, shedding light on the power of collective action and linguistic evolution.

The term ‘boycott’ has its origins during the 1800s in Ireland. At the heart of this conflict were Irish tenant farmers battling against unfair land practices, rent hikes and evictions imposed by absentee landlords and their agents during the Land War which took place between 1879 and 1882. One such agent, Captain Charles Cunningham Boycott, became a central figure in this saga of oppression.

In 1880, the tenants of County Mayo found themselves at the mercy of Captain Boycott, who served as the agent for Lord Erne, an absentee landlord. Boycott's management of the estate was marked by ruthless evictions, exorbitant rents and a general disregard for the welfare of the local farmers.

Faced with Captain Boycott's tyranny, the Irish farmers devised a daring strategy to resist his unjust demands. Led by prominent members of the Irish Land League, they initiated a coordinated campaign of nonviolent resistance, refusing to work his land, engage in trade with him or to provide him with any form of service, including serving him in local shops or working his land.

The idea came from a speech given by the Irish nationalist Charles Stewart Parnell who called for workers to punish unjust land agents by “isolating him from the rest of the country, as if he were the leper.” This organized effort effectively isolated Boycott from the community, rendering him unable to carry out his duties.

This collective action reverberated far beyond the borders of County Mayo, garnering media attention for the innovative protest methods devised by the Irish farmers. The eponymous term quickly entered the public consciousness, with journalists and commentators coining the term “boycott” to describe this form of social and economic ostracism.

There is a little more here, but not much…

