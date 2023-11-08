The painting of the three orders of the Angelic Hierarchy in all their glory: “Assumption of the Virgin” by Botticini, 1475. ( manyheadedmonster.wordpress.com )

Enochian represents an enigmatic tongue that occultists John Dee and Edward Kelley chronicled in their 16th-century diaries. They asserted that this 'divine dialect' facilitated conversations with the angelic domain.

In 1581, John Dee and Edward Kelley declared that they had been contacted by angels. These celestial beings supposedly endowed them with a language to interact with the spiritual realm. This divine dialect, complete with its unique script, grammar, and structure, was meticulously recorded by them. Named "Enochian" after Dee's proclamation that Enoch, the biblical ancestor, was the last human privy to this language.

The Enochian Enigma: More than Just Words

The Enochian language is steeped in legends and tales, so intricate that even scholars passionately debate it and students often resort to online help to understand its depths. So, what's the real story behind Enochian, the so-called 'language of the angels'?

John Dee: The Renaissance Magician

Born between 1527 and 1609, Dr. John Dee was a mathematician, occultist, astrologer, and astronomer who spent most of his years in Mort Lake, West London. A St. John’s College, Cambridge alum, he entered the influential societal circles and became Queen Elizabeth I's scientific confidant. While credited with introducing the term 'British Empire', Dee initially showed no inclination towards supernatural pursuits. However, as time went on, he gravitated towards magic and the arcane, desiring to unearth ancient spiritual wisdom, such as that found in the legendary Book of Enoch.

Portrait of John Dee painted during the 17th century by an unknown artist. It is taken from the National Maritime Museum at Greenwich. 1609 ( Wikimedia Commons )

Speaking with the Heavens: The Enochian Way

The name Enochian draws inspiration from the biblical character, Enoch, famed for his mystical insights and heavenly ascent. Scriptures depict Enoch as someone who had a special relationship with the divine.

Between 1581 and 1585, Dee undertook numerous magical rituals. By 1581, he noted in his diary that divine "Good Angels" intended to converse with humanity. In 1582, Edward Kelley, another occultist, joined him in this endeavor. Together, they documented hundreds of interactions with spirits, noting the revelation of an angelic language, Enochian. This new script was divulged during "scrying sessions," a prophetic method involving reflective mediums.

John Dee performing an experiment before Queen Elizabeth I. Oil painting by Henry Gillard Glindoni. 1913 ( Wikimedia Commons )

Mystical Tools and Angelic Dialogues

Historical records suggest that Kelley and Dee utilized tools like a black obsidian mirror and a crystal sphere for their visions. Dee would initiate the sessions with prolonged prayers, invoking the angels. Following this, they would scrutinize the scrying stone, noting all their observations. These angels purportedly claimed that their magical knowledge could confer extraordinary abilities upon its users, restructure European governance, and even signal the Apocalypse's onset.

Dee meticulously cataloged these experiences, convinced of their future significance. Interestingly, he didn’t label the language as “Enochian”, but used terms like "Angelical," "Celestial Speech," and especially "Adamical".

John Dee’s obsidian mirror used for ‘scrying’ sessions (British Museum).

John Dee’s Seal of God ( Wikimedia Commons )

Enochian Scripts

Two distinct Enochian script versions exist. One can be found in Dee’s writings, while the other is based on Kelley's illustrations. The language's structure, though distinct, has English parallels. Used predominantly in Enochian Magic, it found its way to Poland in 1584, where Kelley documented a series of incantations.

Because some of Dee's records were lost, the Enochian language's authenticity and meaning have been a subject of debate. Some argue it's the world's primordial language, with others highlighting its striking similarity to English.

The Enochian letters are read from right to left, they have letter forms, letter names and some English equivalents. They are as written from John Dee’s Diary. ( Wikipedia.org )

The Legacy of Enochian in Modern Occultism

The enigma surrounding Enochian has captivated many modern occultists, leading to its resurgence in the 20th century. Organizations like the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and prominent figures such as Aleister Crowley, Israel Regardie, and Anton LaVey, the Church of Satan's founder, have embraced and promoted Enochian. Numerous Satanist groups have integrated Enochian Keys into their rituals, with some fully adopting its lexicon.

Enochian in Pop Culture and Science

The allure of Enochian extends beyond the confines of occult circles. Jack Parson, a renowned U.S. rocket scientist and a member of the O.T.O., delved into Enochian studies. Furthermore, the Enochian script intriguingly appeared as operational glyphs in the 1994 film 'Stargate'. This inclusion predated the disclosure of the U.S. 'Stargate' remote viewing program by a year.

Necromancy: The art of conjuring the dead and communicating with them, image of John Dee and Edward Kelley. From Astrology (1806) by Ebenezer Sibly. ( Wikipedia.org )

The Enochian language, with its celestial origins and complex structure, continues to fascinate scholars, occultists, and the general public alike. Whether viewed as a genuine angelic dialect, an elaborate fabrication, or a blend of both, its allure remains undeniable.

By Bryan Hilliard

