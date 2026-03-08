The Tomb, the windowless brownstone headquarters of Skull and Bones at Yale University. (Original AI-generated image)

The Tomb, a windowless brownstone building at Yale University’s “academic tomb”, is a building where America’s future leaders are shaped. For nearly 200 years, Skull and Bones has inducted an elite group of 15; its members include three U.S. presidents, three SUPREME COURT JUSTICES, CIA DIRECTORS, MEDIA MOGULS, and the FOUNDERS OF MODERN FINANCE and WARFARE. The chain of these powerful individuals began with their whispering secrets to a coffin inside this tomb.

This is not a fantasy or urban legend, but a chronicle of the evolution of Skull & Bones over time; it connects the dots of how secret societies create empires, drawing connections between them and the many important events which have occurred in their past. Skull & Bones had an influence in everything from the 19th-century opium dens in China to modern financial markets, and the founding of the CIA to dropping atomic bombs on Japan, and even from a Nazi-financed bank located in New York City to the Oval Office itself. In short, this is the story of a secret society of college students creating an empire.

The Founding: Opium, Germany, and the Death of Democracy