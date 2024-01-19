Isaac Newton, English physicist, mathematician, astronomer, inventor and natural philosopher was one of the most influential and accomplished scientists in history. After Newton died, however, he caused great embarrassment to the scientific community when it was discovered that he was Europe’s leading alchemist. But just how many of his paradigm shifting scientific achievements resulted from his quest for the ‘Philosopher's Stone’ and his translation of the ‘Emerald Tablet of Hermes’?

Copy of a portrait of Sir Isaac Newton by Sir Godfrey Kneller (1689) (Public Domain)

Newton’s Secret Treasure Acquired by John Maynard Keynes

In July 1936, economist John Maynard Keynes returned from Sotheby’s auction house in London with a chest full of unpublished hand-written papers, laboratory books, diagrams and over a million unpublished words by Sir Isaac Newton. Contrary to expectations, Newton’s hitherto unseen papers did not illustrate his musings on celestial mechanics, calculus, optics or mathematical theory, but his personal work on esoteric theology and his alchemical laboratory notes. While Isaac Newton was regarded a towering sentinel of the scientific method on a global platform, he was secretly a deeply mystical, magical and animistic thinker.