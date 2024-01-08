World Map in a Double Hemisphere Piri Reis (circa 1467 – circa 1554 ) Walters Art Museum ( Public Domain )

A master’s degree post graduate from Harvard University, Charles Hapgood served on what would eventually become the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and was a liaison officer between the White House and the Secretary of War. He wrote a book about earth crustal displacement - that featured a Forward written by Albert Einstein - and possessed an open, inquiring mind that was suspect to mainstream academia. His Wikipedia biography says his ideas: "were never accepted as valid competing scientific hypotheses, yet [they] have found popularity in alternative circles."

The bedrock topography of Antarctica, critical to understand dynamic motion of the continental ice sheets (NASA/Public Domain)

Continental Drifts Abound

While a professor at Springfield College, one of his students asked a question concerning the lost continent of Mu. He welcomed such inquires and used the question as a springboard to talk about his Atlantis theory. When the class responded favorably, he decided to investigate the possibility of a historical catastrophe that might have occurred within the span of human life on the planet. By 1958 he had learned enough to write a book called The Earth's Shifting Crust. That was the book that eventually caught the attention of Albert Einstein. In it Hapgood questioned the theory of continental drift and instead proposed that at various times in the past the entire surface of the earth had shifted: "just as the peel of an orange might shift around the orange itself."