"The universe began when God said, 'Let there be light'!"

"No, the universe began with the big bang!"

"God created life as we know it largely in the forms we now recognize!"

"No, evolution is the key to explaining how life developed to its present state!"

For the last two hundred years the argument has continued. When Charles Darwin's theories seeped into western culture a great divide seemingly split asunder any hope of reconciliation between two camps that came to be known as “Religion” and “Science.” For a long time, religion had the upper hand, using the tools of the Inquisition to stifle scientific argument. But in modern America and Europe, science seems to have carried the day, at least when it comes to the teaching philosophy of the school systems.

In academia, “God talk” is now equated with superstition unless you're a giant like Stephen Hawking who is allowed to metaphorically seek “the mind of God.”

But the argument won't go away. It still simmers beneath the surface, erupting now and again when it comes time for local school boards to decide about upgrading science textbooks.

At the root of the issue lie a few profound questions: “How did we get here? Where are we going? Who and what are we, really? By what process did we get to our present state of human development?”

Science insists it has facts on its side and simply cannot comprehend how anyone could believe otherwise.

Religion says there are too many gaps in the theory of evolution, including the biggest of all: How did “something” originally appear from “nothing?”

Our Origins Explained in Quantum Reality?

These days, however, there is an ever-growing number of scientifically trained folks who choose to label themselves “spiritual” rather than “religious” and are beginning to seriously question both sides of the argument. Led by such writers as Deepak Chopra, Ervin Lazlo, and Dean Radin, they examine theories arising from quantum reality which seem to imply that there may be mysterious answers yet lurking in the background.

Ancient traditions such as Hinduism have long insisted this to be the case. So, could it be said that modern physics is thus providing some common ground wherein two parallel lanes of philosophical traffic can, at long last, merge into one superhighway? Are “facts” and “magic” beginning to converge?

First - some background.