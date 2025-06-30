Have you stood in front of an ancient monument and experienced a sense of wonder, as though the building itself was whispering secrets of the cosmos? From Egypt's towering pyramids to Europe's beautiful cathedrals, these great buildings of architecture appear to be speaking a language beyond language. What if their architects used a code, a universal language of geometry that binds the terrestrial to the sacred? Sacred geometry, the science of shapes and proportions which is understood to be spiritually significant, could be used to unlock these secrets. But were these designs purposely embedded in ancient construction, or are we recognizing meaning where meaning was not intended? Let’s travel through time and space to examine whether sacred geometry was a code used at all in ancient architecture, and what the evidence, controversy, and worldwide perceptions leave alive about the mysteries.