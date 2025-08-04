Quiz: World’s First Civilizations
Think you know your ancients? Let’s find out. Warning: Ego bruising possible.
Step back into the world of lost empires, mysterious monuments, and early human ingenuity. This 10-question quiz challenges your understanding of the ancient world. From the origins of writing and the purpose of the Nazca Lines to forgotten technologies and misunderstood cultural practices.
Along the way, you’ll explore:
Why the Moai of Easter Island face inland
What ancient Egyptians really believed about the brain
How the Sumerians recorded their history
Who deciphered the Rosetta Stone and opened a gateway to Egyptian knowledge
Which civilizations left behind massive relics without written explanations
Start the quiz and see how much ancient wisdom you really carry.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gren-ge-nua 'New Suns Womb' Newgrange Co Meath Ireland
The six cradles of civilization: Mesopotamia
Ancient Egypt Ancient India China Caral-Supe civilization (coastal Peru) Olmec civilization (Mexico)12. There is a 7th; Eiraen/Aryan (Ireland)An Tuagh - Song of Amergin (Oldest Known Gaelic Song) https://youtu.be/eQY_QZxm1Mk?si=GsuzhkoXKXEU5Y8q via @YouTube Knowth Calendar Stone 5,300-year-old lunar ... https://youtu.be/64jj111a9mo?si=K6_V6NRppp2b95x9 via @YouTube