Step back into the world of lost empires, mysterious monuments, and early human ingenuity. This 10-question quiz challenges your understanding of the ancient world. From the origins of writing and the purpose of the Nazca Lines to forgotten technologies and misunderstood cultural practices.

Along the way, you’ll explore:

Why the Moai of Easter Island face inland

What ancient Egyptians really believed about the brain

How the Sumerians recorded their history

Who deciphered the Rosetta Stone and opened a gateway to Egyptian knowledge

Which civilizations left behind massive relics without written explanations

Start the quiz and see how much ancient wisdom you really carry.

