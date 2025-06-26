Tribal Shamanic Music ( CC0 )

"Musick hath Charms to sooth a savage Breast, To soften Rocks, or bend a knotted Oak.

I've read, that things inanimate have mov'd, and, as with living Souls, have been inform'd, by Magick Numbers and persuasive Sound."

(William Congreve in The Mourning Bride: 1697.)



"Give me the beat, boys, and free my soul

I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away."

(Mentor R. Williams in Drift Away: 1972.)

These two quotations, the first written by a British playwright, the second from a hit song made popular in the 1970s by artists such as Roy Orbison, Ike and Tina Turner, Waylon Jennings, the Rolling Stones, Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Rush, are an apt description of a shamanic experience that may very well have shaped our ancient origins. Perhaps they even reveal a long-lost technology used in the construction of many of the mysterious monoliths found on virtually every continent on earth. They remind us that music is vibration, as well as being a very spiritual enterprise.