Mount Shasta is not the tallest or most beautiful mountain in the Cascade Range; but it is the most legendary. In terms of weirdness and strangeness, the unusual stories surrounding the mountain will challenge any other region in the contiguous United States, or perhaps even the world. According to the Sacramento Bee newspaper, over 100 cults from all over the world trace their origins back to Mount Shasta.

Mount Shasta’s Underground Dwellers

In a government-funded study, 89 percent of visitors questioned admitted that they came to Mount Shasta to worship the gods and alien beings believed to dwell in the Hollow Earth beneath the mountain–who are frequently referred to as the mountain’s “Underground Dwellers”.

Most of the odd stories surrounding Mount Shasta can be traced back to a book called A Dweller On Two Planets first published in 1906, written by a teenager, Frederick S. Oliver who was living in Yreka, California, during the gold-rush era. Oliver’s book contains the first published references linking Mount Shasta to a mystical brotherhood of “spiritual adepts”; a tunnel entrance to a secret city beneath Mount Shasta; Lemuria; the concept of “I AM”; and also the “channeling” of disincarnate spirits.

Mount Shasta (June, 2016) © Dustin Naef.

J. Gordon Melton, an expert on unusual religions, identified the world’s first UFO religion as the group “I AM Activity,” which was founded in Mount Shasta in the 1930’s by Guy W. Ballard.

Ballard claimed to have met the famous alchemist Count Saint Germain while searching for a secret occult brotherhood on the slopes of the mountain; Saint Germain appeared to Ballard and shared with him some of his off-world adventures and travels with extraterrestrials from the planet Venus.

It’s alleged that Ballard extensively plagiarized A Dweller On Two Planets when he wrote his memoirs, Unveiled Mysteries, about his visionary, spiritual experiences on Mount Shasta.

Native American Traditions

Some modern spiritualists have a very interesting take on Mount Shasta. In a sociological study, modern spiritualists expressed appreciation for Native American traditions about the mountain, and also admitted that they sometimes emulated them; but they also frequently volunteered information that their belief system was a further evolution, hence more ‘advanced’ than Native American cosmology.

Mt Shasta Reflection, Mountain Lake Modest Bridge, California. ( Christopher Boswell /Adobe Stock)

Mount Shasta is a place where many modern spiritualists go to physicalize the expression of higher-consciousness upon the planet, and step into their exalted roles as spiritual gurus, and enlightened beings.

Modern spiritualists have coupled the Native American’s sacred mountain with the fabled mountain of the miner’s greedy dreams; where gold hangs from the roofs of the Lemurian’s jewel-encrusted caverns like giant icicles. Below the mountain, the Lemurian’s crystal-city of Telos awaits in the Hollow Earth–just beyond the reach of third-dimensional reality–where every wish-fulfillment may be realized: immortality, freedom from pain and suffering, dazzling luxury, companionship, and love…

