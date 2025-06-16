Maya is a word which is very familiar to the western world, but very few know what it actually means. It is a word which was used by the rishis (sages) of ancient India to describe the nature of this universe of changing forms. The rishis have always been telling us that matter is not as real or as solid as we think. It is only an illusion projected by our senses. They called It “maya” or the magical creative power of the “Brahman”.

Matter is Energy in Motion

With the dawn of the 20th century, we find that physics started to support this view. With one squiggle of his pen, Einstein exploded the deterministic, mechanical view of matter – E=MC² – “Matter is energy in motion.” This created a revolution in the mind of western scientists.

The theory of relativity showed us that we can only know the relations between objects, and quantum theory declared that we can only see probabilities. What we think of as solid matter is an illusion created by our eyes. In fact, it is the “maya” which the rishis talked about. Matter is actually made up of particles and waves that merely indicate the different types of knowledge that can be derived from that object. Therefore, modern physics deals with possibilities or probabilities and not with certainties! Scientists finally realized that our senses do not give us a true picture of Reality. This is exactly what the rishis of ancient India had been telling us more than five thousand years ago.