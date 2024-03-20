History is filled with stories of giants; from the Chinese Pangu to Biblical tales of Goliath, the fascination with giants has sparked curiosity across the world. One particularly intriguing tall tale is that of the giant Kap Dwa.

Purportedly a Patagonian giant discovered off the South American coast, it has been remembered not only for its colossal stature, but also for its two heads. Is there any scientific plausibility to its existence, or is it just part of some elaborate hoax?

Drawing representing the giant Kap Dwa. ( CC BY SA )

The Legendary Origins of the Kap Dwa Giant

Claiming Patagonian ancestry, Kap Dwa, a 12-foot (3.66 meters) tall giant, is housed in a Baltimore, Maryland museum. Nevertheless, the legend of Kap Dwa traces back to tales from Ferdinand Magellan's expeditions, where he seemingly encountered these creatures—twice the size of Europeans—on the beaches of Patagonia.

Two conflicting stories surround Kap Dwa's origin. In the first, Spanish sailors encountered him in 1673 on Patagonian beaches, leading to his capture, death and eventual mummification. After making its way to Britain, the body of Kap Dwa later reached the U.S., becoming a sideshow spectacle.

The second narrative claims that the giant was found dead on a beach, mummified and revered by Paraguay natives. A British Captain, George Bickle, supposedly stole it and brought it back to Britain, where i tended up as a sideshow attraction in.

Disagreements persist regarding Kap Dwa's authenticity, with believers and skeptics urging an examination to discover the truth.

Publicity to see Kap Dwa. ( CC BY SA )

Beyond Belief: Exploring the Feasibility of a 12-Foot Two-Headed Giant

The concept of a two-headed giant, akin to mythical creatures like dragons, raises skepticism but is not as improbable as it seems. Instances of conjoined twins, specifically dicephalic parapagus, offer insights. Rare cases like the Tocci brothers and Hensel sisters demonstrate the potential for their existence. Nevertheless, the survival of dicephalic parapagus twins is exceptionally rare.

On the other hand, gigantism-related conditions have led to extraordinary statures, exemplified by Robert Wadlow. While people over 8 feet tall exist, no confirmed evidence supports a 12-foot human. The health challenges, particularly the case of Robert Wadlow, illuminate the difficulties associated with towering heights.

Accepting Kap Dwa's genuineness necessitates two improbable scenarios: the birth of dicephalic parapagus twins with gigantism overcoming significant health issues. Although the body of the Kap Dwa allegedly underwent 1960s medical examination, doubts persist due to a lack of recent expert scrutiny.

Postcard of Robert Wadlow with his father. ( Public domain )

Connections to P. T. Barnum Raise Concerns of a Hoax

The connection of the Kap Dwa with P. T. Barnum also sounds alarms. For Phineas Taylor Barnum was notorious for creations he made for his freakshows, including the Fiji mermaid and the jackalope. At the time, rogue taxidermy, a 19th- and 20th-century art form which involved creating mythical beings from reconstructed corpses, was a popular pastime. The creation of a two-headed Patagonian giant seems a likely candidate.

While scientifically plausible, Kap Dwa’s existence would depend on a series of unlikely scenarios. Add to that ties to a hoax producer, and the absence of recent examinations, it seems most likely that the Kap Dwa is an elaborate hoax—unless someone manages to prove otherwise.

Top image: Detail of the two heads of Kap Dwa. Source: CC BY SA

By Caleb Strom

