Descendant of Jesse James, author Daniel J Duke, uses a template, encoded with Kabbalah gematria and provided by the American Civil War secret society, Knights of the Golden Circle, to link sites of lost treasures, not just buried by his great-great-grandfather, but going as far back as the Knights Templar, the eight-century ‘Seven Cities of Gold’ searched for by Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado and the Bruton vault.

Jesse James aka James Lafayette Courtney (Image © Daniel J Duke)

Descendant of Jesse James

In 1995 I was in Houston, Texas, just out of college and working for an engineering company. My mother, Betty Dorsett Duke, called me at the office and told me she had some news. Inspired by family legends, she had gathered evidence proving that the Old West American outlaw, Jesse James, was our ancestor and that he did not die as the conventional, accepted version of history claims.