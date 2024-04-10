Legend has it that the Man in the Iron Mask (known in French as L'Homme au Masque de Fer)—a moniker attached to a prisoner detained around 1669—was sentenced to endure the torment of having his head encased in an iron mask. Rooted in the true story of Eustache Dauger, the story has taken on mythical proportions as it has been retold over the centuries in the form of novels, children’s stories and on the big screen.

Archival Evidence of the Man in the Iron Mask

Details about Eustache Dauger's life stem primarily from correspondences between his jailer, Bénigne Dauvergne de Saint-Mars, and his Parisian superiors. Precious little is known about Dauger before his imprisonment and the circumstances leading to his arrest remain shrouded in mystery.

There is also little in the way of archival evidence to explain why he was made to wear a mask. Contrary to popular belief, historical evidence suggests his mask was crafted from black velvet, challenging the iconic image of an iron-clad prisoner.

The earliest mention of the masked prisoner dates back to 1669 in a letter from Marquis de Louvois to Bénigne Dauvergne de Saint-Mars. The missive instructed Saint-Mars to prepare a secluded cell with multiple doors for a prisoner by the name of Eustache Dauger. Only one daily visit was sanctioned, for the purpose of providing the prisoner with food, emphasizing secrecy and limiting communication. Despite popular beliefs, historical accounts do not confirm the constant wearing of the mask.

This communication also left specific instructions to tell the prisoner that any conversation beyond his immediate needs would lead to dire consequences. As conveyed by Louvois, the rationale behind this severity was rooted in the perception that the prisoner, described as being “only a valet,” would not have extensive requirements.

The Man in the Iron Mask, by Neuville 1872. ( Public domain )

Valet Turned Prisoner: Eustache Dauger's Intriguing Role

Pignerol, where Dauger was held, was not an ordinary prison. In fact, Pignerol prison was strategically located and well-fortified, making it an ideal facility for holding individuals considered threats to the state. The fortress played a significant role during the reign of King Louis XIV of France in the 17th century, serving as a state prison and renowned for its use in detaining high-profile political and military prisoners.

Archival evidence reveals that Eustache Dauger served as valet to Nicolas Fouquet, Marquis of Belle-Île, a disgraced former superintendent of finances. Dauger was supposed to attend to the Marquis when his main valet, La Rivière was indisposed.

Various hypotheses proposed over the years have asserted that the Man in the Iron Mask may have been affiliated with the French royal family. Consequently, the significance of Dauger's position as a valet comes to the forefront. Certain scholars contend that the conventions of 17th-century protocol would have considered it inconceivable for an individual of royal lineage to serve as a manservant. If this holds true, then the assertions suggesting the Man in the Iron Mask was imprisoned due to his royal blood become questionable.

One prevalent legend focuses on the prisoner's ancestry, asserting that The Man in the Iron Mask could be the illegitimate half-brother of King Louis XIV, supposedly born to Anne of Austria and Cardinal Mazarin.

Alexandre Dumas's novel, The Vicomte de Bragelonne, popularized this theory but introduced a significant alteration — depicting the prisoner as the identical twin of Louis XIV. According to this narrative, the hidden twin posed a threat to succession, leading to his masking and imprisonment. Other versions propose that the prisoner as the king's brother, though not his twin.

The Man in the Iron Mask, according to Regnault-Warin MJJ, 1804. ( Public domain )

Cryptic Correspondence: Louis Gendron's Code Breaker Discovery

French military historian Louis Gendron and cryptographer Etienne Bazeries uncovered coded letters related to the masked prisoner in the 1890s. It took them three years to decipher the letters which allowed them to read these messages.

One of the letters from this collection referred to an incarcerated individual identified as General Vivien de Bulonde. The correspondence contained details about de Bulonde's alleged offense, pinpointing his charge of cowardice during the 1691 siege of Cuneo. Faced with the imminent threat of Austrian enemy forces, de Bulonde opted for a precipitous retreat, abandoning both supplies and wounded soldiers.

Incensed by this perceived act of cowardice, the king commanded that de Bulonde be escorted to the fortress at Pignerol. There, he was to be confined in a cell, closely supervised during the night, and granted the privilege of walking the battlements during daylight hours, accompanied by a mysterious reference to “330 309.” While some have speculated that “330” denoted a masque (mask) and “309” represented a “full stop,” this theory lacks verification, and the dates provided are incongruent with other historical records.

Alternative Suspects: Nicolas Fouquet's Diplomatic Cellmate

Another potential candidate for the mysterious prisoner, particularly popular in the 1800s, was Count Ercole Antonio Mattioli, a fellow inmate of Nicolas Fouquet. Serving as a diplomat and minister for Ferdinand Charles, Duke of Mantua, Mattioli played a pivotal role in the secretive negotiations surrounding the 1678 Treaty of Nijmegen. According to this agreement, the financially struggling Duke was to cede the stronghold of Casale to France in exchange for 100,000 écu.

However, immediately after signing the treaty, Mattioli betrayed the confidential information to several foreign courts, prompting Louis XIV's fury. In response, the king orchestrated Mattioli's discreet abduction and imprisonment in Pinerolo in 1679. These days however, historical consensus suggests that Mattioli met his demise in the Îles Sainte-Marguerite in April 1694, and points to Eustache Dauger as the true identity of the masked prisoner.

"L'Homme au Masque de Fer" ("The Man in the Iron Mask"). Anonymous print (etching and mezzotint, hand-colored) from 1789. ( Public domain )

Eustache Dauger: The Enduring Enigma of the Man in the Iron Mask

The most popular theory identifies Eustache Dauger as the Man in the Iron Mask, though some doubt remains as to whether this was his real name. There was a man named Eustache Dauger de Cavoye, born in 1637, who served in the royal army before a disgraceful incident led to his incarceration.

It is recorded that he complained about mistreatment in prison, leading to restrictions on his communication. The only problem is that de Cavoye was imprisoned at Saint-Lazare prison, rather than Pignerol. There is also evidence claiming that de Cavoye died in the 1680s, while the Man in the Iron Mask is recorded to have died in 1703.

The Demise of the Enigmatic Man in the Iron Mask

When Bénigne Dauvergne de Saint-Mars assumed his new role as the governor of the Bastille prison in Paris on September 18, 1698, he brought with him the masked prisoner. The prisoner was confined to a solitary cell in the pre-furnished third chamber of the Bertaudière tower. De Rosarges, the prison's second-in-command, was tasked with providing sustenance to the captive. Lieutenant du Junca, an officer at the Bastille, observed that the prisoner wore a “mask of black velvet.”

The Man in the Iron Mask passed away on November 19, 1703, and the following day, he was interred under the name Marchioly. Subsequently, all his belongings, including furniture and clothing, were purportedly destroyed. The walls of his cell were scraped and whitewashed, and any metallic possessions he had were melted down.

In the end, the mystery persists surrounding the man's true identity, the validity of any misdeeds he might have committed, and whether the iron mask was a constant companion. Perhaps the Man in the Iron Mask was simply Eustache Dauger, an everyday person who drew the king's ire but managed to escape the hangman's noose.

Little did this unlucky soul imagine that his dull existence of captivity would transform into a captivating tale of mystery and suspense. Even in anonymity, his legacy endured, weaving an enigmatic narrative that continued to captivate minds long after he faded into history.

Top image: The Man in the Iron Mask. Source: Igor Normann /Adobe Stock

By Federico Cataldo

