The Ahnenerbe was a highly controversial institute founded by influential Nazi leader Heinrich Luitpold Himmler – Source: YouTube

Far back in the dark recesses of history, there are not many subjects that evoke as much interest, speculation, and outright fascination as the Nazis' single-minded quest for ancient artifacts. Motivated by a lethal combination of pseudo-science, occult secrecy, and an insatiable hunger for power, Adolf Hitler's regime sent archaeologists, adventurers, and even military expeditions to the farthest reaches of the world to hunt for mythical objects. But what were they looking for? And why was a modern totalitarian state so fixated on ancient symbols and riches? From the Spear of Destiny to Tibet's secret mysteries, and from the enigmatic Amber Room to Holy Grail legends, this article uncovers the Nazis' sinister fixation on ancient artifacts and the concealed realities yet to be unearthed.