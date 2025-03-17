Throughout history, there have been individuals and civilizations that seemed to possess an uncanny ability to foresee events long before they happened. Some of their predictions were written in ancient texts, passed down through oral traditions, or hidden within cryptic prophecies. At times, these forecasts were so specific and accurate that they have baffled scholars, historians, and scientists alike.

How did they know? Was it pure chance, a deep understanding of human nature and cycles of history, or something beyond our current comprehension? Were these predictions based on lost knowledge, advanced observations, or even forgotten sciences?

While sceptics may argue that hindsight makes these predictions appear more accurate than they really were, others believe that the ancients had access to insights and wisdom that modern society has overlooked. Could it be that some of our ancestors possessed a greater awareness of the forces shaping the world than we give them credit for?

Here are some of the most astonishing ancient and some more recent predictions that became reality—events foreseen long before they occurred, challenging our understanding of history and the limits of human knowledge.