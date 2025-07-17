As you explore the financial districts of London, New York, or Washington D.C., you may take note of a strange similarity: the architectural DNA of ancient Egypt is wrapped inside the fabric of modern power. The columns of the Federal Reserve, the obelisk piercing the heart of America's capital, and every dollar bill featuring a pyramid are more than coincidence, right? They appear to be more of a systematic appropriation of Egypt's symbolic language by the architects of modern institutional powers.

To clarify, this article should not be misinterpreted as promoting conspiracy theories involving secret organizations. It is rather a conscious intention to utilize symbolic power, and explain cultural authority across time, demonstrating how a 3,000 years old civilization continues to legitimize modern institutions through architectural and iconographic continuity.