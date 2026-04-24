An artist’s impression of the ancient city of Atlantis situated within the volcanic caldera of Dama Ale in the Afar Depression. Source: AI Generated.

For millennia, the lost city of Atlantis has captivated the human imagination, inspiring countless expeditions, theories, and debates. Was it a mere philosophical allegory crafted by Plato, or a genuine historical superpower swallowed by the sea? While previous searches have scoured the Mediterranean, the Atlantic Ocean, and even the Americas, a groundbreaking new hypothesis suggests we’ve been looking in the wrong place all along. Prepare to have your understanding of ancient history challenged: compelling geographical, geological, and climatic evidence now points to a completely unexpected location—the volcanic Afar Depression in Ethiopia. Could the cradle of humanity also be the resting place of its most legendary lost civilization?

Plato’s dialogues Timaeus and Critias, composed around 360 BCE, present Atlantis not merely as myth but as a purported historical account transmitted from Athenian statesman Solon (c. 638-558 BCE), who learned it from the priests of Neith in Sais, Egypt. These priests described Atlantis as a formidable naval power situated beyond the Pillars of Heracles, which had dominated parts of Europe and Africa before perishing in a single day and night of extraordinary earthquakes and floods circa 9,600 BCE. The extraordinary level of geographical, architectural, and cultural detail has convinced many scholars that the narrative contains a kernel of historical truth preserved through Egyptian scribal traditions.