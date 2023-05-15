The remains of an ancient female skeleton with an elongated skull, dating back to 400 – 600 AD, has been found during recent excavations at the Gamurzievsky settlement in the city of Nazran, Ingushetia, southern Russia. Discoveries such as these make headlines as if elongated skulls were unusual and a rarity. Humans with natural large cone-headed skulls were plentiful and actually dominated parts of the world in ancient times. Calling them ‘alien’ is circumventing a scientific explanation. The development of man in southern Africa is well documented. The Boskop and Hofmeyr skulls found in 1913 and 1952 in South Africa, both indicate larger brain capacity.

Intelligent Archaic Strain

Author Dr Pieter Wagener proposes that a mutation in the hominid line occurred about 1.4 million years ago, which endowed an alternate developing human species with a larger brain. This species, called an archaic strain, developed in tandem with ordinary Homo sapiens, but dominated them because of superior intelligence. The author proposes that this species migrated northwards about 50,000 years ago and established, from seemingly nowhere, the great civilizations of the northern hemisphere. They appeared among hunter-gatherers, whom they trained in technology and agriculture. The hunter-gatherers’ subsequent memories and legends endowed their mentors with super-human abilities, elevating them to the status of divine gods and angels of scripture.