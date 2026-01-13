Death of Moses by Alexandre Cabanel (1823–1889) ( Public Domain )

History remembers Moses as lawgiver, liberator, and prophet—but what if the story begins with a lie and ends with a murder? In the shadow of Nazi terror, as his own life and family hung in the balance, Sigmund Freud became obsessed with a dangerous question that threatened religion, identity, and tradition itself: Who was Moses, really—and who killed him? This article traces Freud’s final, controversial inquiry and follows the unsettling trail it left behind, where Egyptian origins, suppressed myths, and a possible impostor converge to challenge one of humanity’s most enduring sacred narratives.