The concept of spirit boards, also known as talking boards, predates the introduction of the game Ouija by Elijah Bond in the 19th century. These boards have been part of various cultures for centuries, serving as tools for communication with the spiritual realm.

Spirit or talking boards, known as being authentic Ouija boards, are distinguished by specific features. These include an alphabet, numbers ranging from zero to nine, and sometimes additional terms including greetings. However, the exact composition may vary depending on the creator of the board. Central to the ritual is the planchette, a pointer placed on the board by participants who seek communication with spirits.

An antique Ouija board with its planchette.

Deciphering the Inner Workings of Ouija Boards

Throughout the history of spirit boards, contemporary scientists have continually tried debunk the purported supernatural phenomena associated with them, employing various methods and theories to disprove their efficacy.

Central to this inquiry is the theory of the ideomotor effect, which posits that individuals can inadvertently influence the movement of the planchette or table through intentional or subconscious actions. This phenomenon operates in two distinct modes: deliberate manipulation by participants or unconscious muscular twitches among observers. When combined with a fervent belief in supernatural forces, participants often attribute the planchette's movements to spiritual entities.

The ideomotor effect finds its most poignant manifestation in the Victorian-era spectacle of table tilting. During this period of heightened interest in the occult, tables would exhibit erratic movements, prompting participants to chase after them in a frenzied pursuit. However, scientific investigations ultimately revealed that these phenomena were the result of inadvertent movements and muscular twitches among participants, rather than genuine spiritual communication.

Ouija boards have maintained the general template of earlier 19th-century models.

Exploring the Historic Origins of Talking Boards

The historical roots of talking boards can be traced back to ancient China, particularly during the Liu Song Dynasty (5th century AD), with further popularity during the subsequent Song Dynasty (10-13th centuries AD). Known as planchette writing or fuji (fu chi), these boards served as a means to communicate with the deceased, viewed as a form of necromancy rather than a mere communication tool.

In fuji practice, characters were created through a method involving a sieve and a short stick, typically held by two individuals to trace characters on sand or ashes. These characters were believed to be produced by the gods. Such historical insights shed light on the cultural significance surrounding the use of talking boards throughout history.

Couple using a Ouija board, by Norman Rockwell, 1920.

How a Ouija Board Affected a Modern Murder Case

These days, spirit boards persist as a means of communication between the realms of the living and the dead, maintaining the basic design of 19th-century models like Bond's “game.” However, the modern Ouija serves purposes beyond mere amusement, as evidenced by a significant legal case. A convicted double murderer successfully petitioned for a retrial, citing the use of a Ouija board by four jury members before rendering their guilty verdict.

Stephen Young, a 35-year-old insurance broker from Pembury, England, faced life imprisonment for the murder of Harry and Nicola Fuller in Wadhurst, East Sussex, in March 2017. The retrial was granted due to the jurors' admission of consulting the Ouija board, which they believed guided them to convict Young.

While the cultural significance of talking boards may have diminished over time, they still hold sway as occasional diversions or, more commonly, provocative challenges. Amidst scientific inquiry, the enduring power of human beliefs remains a potent force.

People using a Ouija board.

By Riley Winters

