In the heart of biblical stories lies a saga of epic proportions - the Israelites’ descent into Egypt, the cataclysmic plagues unleashed by Moses, and their dramatic exodus - events so important they ought to be inscribed in the enduring stone and papyrus of pharaonic records. Yet, these monumental occurrences are conspicuously absent within contemporary Egyptian sources, as if the scribes of the Nile conspired to bury them. Only centuries later do fragments emerge in the writings of historians like Manetho, portraying Moses not as a Hebrew liberator but as an Egyptian rebel echoing the monotheistic upheaval of Akhenaten, preserved through oral traditions.

The lack of documented history of these events beckons us to question what was hidden and why, seeking to expand our understanding of the Exodus and its elusive place in Egypt’s past.