Strong evidence of Paleolithic to Bronze Age cannibalism has been found in at least 18 widely dispersed archaeological sites in Europe of cannibalism. Lower and Middle Paleolithic (Neanderthal and older) cannibalism accounts for about half of these, but homo sapiens also ate each other. Did they all practice cannibalism for nutrition, ritual or war purposes?

Dr Neil Bockoven is an award-winning PhD geologist who earned his doctorate in geoscience from the University of Texas at Austin. He is the author of The People Eaters and Moctu and the Mammoth People and presenter of Paleo Human Mysteries.