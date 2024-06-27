Digging Up The Past is now officially part of the Ancient Origins family!

What is Digging Up The Past?

Digging Up The Past is both a newsletter and audio podcast of the same name producing content focused on topics of ancient history and archaeology. Its host, Petros Koutoupis, knows his history and is very passionate about it. He shares some of the most exciting bits of our ancient past and does so in an entertaining way; sometimes with special guests which often includes historians and archaeologists.

This addition means more exciting content available to Ancient Origins subscribers. The audio podcast will continue to be freely available on the Digging Up The Past Substack and through all supported platforms which include Apple Podcast, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and more.

What has changed?

Available to Ancient Origins Premium members and to Ancient Origins UNLEASHED paid subscribers will be the video portion of each future podcast episode. Aside from actually watching them on camera, what makes the videos more enjoyable is that there will be additional content that will not be in the audio version. You will be entertained by behind the scenes footage, bloopers, special trivia questions, among other things.

—

Anyway, we are extremely excited about this announcement and hope that are too. And if you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to Digging Up The Past.