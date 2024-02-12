Imagine a time machine, that could capture, among other things, three dimensional holograms of the crucifixion and death of Jesus; a speech by Napoleon; Cicero's first speech against Catiline; and the presentation of the Thyestes by Quintus Ennio in Rome in 169 BC, as well as many other significant historical events. In the 1950’s Father Pellegrino Ernetti, (1925 – 1994) a Benedictine monk, distinguished musicologist, holder of the chair of Prepoliphony at the Benedetto Marcello Conservatory in Venice, claimed to have created such a device, called the chronovisor.

To build a time machine is theoretically possible. (TheDigitalArtist/ Needpix)

Experts concur, to build a time machine is theoretically possible, but it will be difficult to implement. Astrophysicist Ron Mallett, mathematician and theoretical physicist Ben Tippett and astrophysicist David Tsang agree it will take years before one acquires all the components needed to assemble one. Currently the only way to time travel seems to be to use one’s imagination, a vector not to be underestimated, as a few decades ago space exploration was considered pure fantasy and today space craft take tourists.