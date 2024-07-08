Top image: (Counter clockwise) Lady and Lord Carnarvon; Howard Carter; an early photo of Tutankhamun’s mask without the beard; Carter and Carnarvon at the opening of the sealed doorway to the burial chamber; Carter chips away the hardened black unguents from the innermost coffin of solid gold; the 16 steps that led to the Antechamber; and a signboard outside KV62. Source: Public Domain: Harry Burton. Griffith Institute, Oxford and Chris Brown.

There were several exciting, strange and puzzling happenings in the run-up to the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and later. While Howard Carter wasn’t sure of the words he had used to describe his reaction on gaining the first glimpse of the treasures; a mosquito brought death on its wings to the financier, Lord Carnarvon. Today, we are surprised to hear the ancient pronunciation of the boy-king’s name; and to learn that there really was no romantic involvement between key players in the KV62 saga.

Carter Version 3.0

The year 1922 was marked by significant global events. Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned for opposing British rule in India, Benito Mussolini became Europe’s first fascist dictator, and the USSR emerged as the first communist state. Amidst these upheavals, the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in November captivated the world. The post-war gloom in Egypt and elsewhere made this discovery especially welcome. Fascinating incidents occurred even before the press frenzy began in the Valley of the Kings.

The location of KV62 (Bottom right of image) that lay undisturbed beneath debris from the tomb of Ramesses VI (Nineteenth Dynasty) over which ancient workmen’s huts were built. This image shows the site of Tutankhamun's tomb soon after its discovery in 1922. (Public Domain: Harry Burton. Griffith Institute, Oxford)

After years of dedicated work, British archaeologist Howard Carter finally uncovered the "Holy Grail of Egyptology": a magnificent tomb with intact seals. Carter’s wealthy patron, George Edward Stanhope Molyneux Herbert, the fifth Earl of Carnarvon, journeyed to Egypt upon receiving the news, accompanied by his daughter, Lady Evelyn Herbert. Two-and-a-half weeks later, they met an elated Carter.

‘Laboring at a fever pitch, workmen cleared the rubble from the descending entrance passage in Tutankhamun’s tomb — which was initially designated Tomb 433 and later, the now familiar, KV62. Soon, Carter, his heart thumping with excitement, stood in awe before the second sealed doorway that separated him from the boy king’s treasures.’ Anand Balaji

Present during this significant moment were Carnarvon, Evelyn, Arthur Callender, and the Reises, head of the workmen. Callender, a close friend of Carter, later helped clear the tomb. The group, anticipating a major discovery, was aware of two ancient breaches, unsure if this was the real deal, a mere cache, or an empty chamber.